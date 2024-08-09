A90 closed southbound for emergency repairs after lorry fire

The A90 is closed southbound for repairs today following a serious lorry fire.

The road shut between Tipperty and Newburgh at 9:30am this morning.

It’s not been confirmed when it will reopen.

The closure is due to surface damage after a serious lorry fire near Ellon closed the carriageway for more than seven hours.

Traffic Scotland shared on X this morning: “A90 Tipperty to Newburgh will have a closure on the southbound carriageway.

“It will be closed between the B9000 and Newburgh from 9.30am today for emergency surfacing works – until then, a lane one closure remains in place.”

Police confirmed nobody was injured in yesterday’s fire.