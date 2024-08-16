Prehistoric settlement dating back 2,000 years uncovered in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Prehistoric settlement dating back 2,000 years uncovered in Inverness

Sixteen homes were found while digging the foundations for the new Highland prison.

By Ross Hempseed
Holes that supported pillars used in house-building. Image: SPS.
Holes that supported pillars used in house-building. Image: SPS.

The remains of a thriving community millennia-old have been uncovered in Inverness.

Archaeologists found evidence of 16 roundhouses dating back 2,000 years while workers were digging the foundations for the new HMP Highland.

Objects, likely from the Iron and Bronze Ages, were found, including clay moulds and copper-alloy material, which could be thousands of years old – used in sword-making.

Iron ring found at the site. Image: SPS.

Deep holes in the ground were also found. Experts believe these map out where wooden stakes were placed to erect huts for living in.

Interesting finds which told the story of a working community included stone whetstones for sharpening tools and querns for grinding grain.

Burnishing stone. Image: SPS.

Artefacts found from more than 3,000 years ago

AOC Archaeology Group said it was working with UBCivils and Balfour Beatty to ensure careful excavation at the dig site.

The area in which the prison is being constructed is part of a larger archaeological landscape.

There have been previous finds at Culduthel, Slackbuie and West Link Road.

Dog site at the HMP Highlands. Image: SPS.

AOC’s Mary Peteranna said: “The collaboration was made possible by the support of the Scottish Prison Service.

“They facilitated the process of safeguarding the archaeology on the site and have been fully supportive of the presentation of the results so that it is available for the public.

Clay mould fragment. Image: SPS

“This is a truly important part of the cultural heritage of Inverness.”

Lorraine Roughan, HMP Highland project executive, added: “This discovery encapsulates the importance of the site to the community of Inverness, both historically and in the present day.”

HMP Highland is expected to begin operations in 2026.

More from Inverness

The three-storey wooden house amidst green trees.
'Exceptional' log house in 'romantic' Highland setting on sale for £900,000
Inverness is a guidebook favourite and a magnet for tourists in the summer. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Thousands of tourists fall in love with Inverness every year - so why do…
Dog Falls Brewing Company hopes to open a new Inverness city centre bar. Image: Dog Falls Brewing Company/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Inverness planning: Dog Falls Brewing plots new city centre bar, row over guest house…
St Andrews Road, Dingwall.
Former Highland substance misuse social work boss in court after six-figure drugs raid
The ness islands
Ness Islands: How much do you know about the ‘jewel’ in the city?
The homes will be constructed near to Tain's Asda superstore
Man assaulted girlfriend and Asda staff then stole her car
Inverness Town House could host more weddings and conferences in future
'Open for business': More weddings and conferences as historic Inverness Town House takes on…
Liz Lawson, owner of the Chieftain Hotel in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges
The Chieftain: How rolling the dice on a major revamp kickstarted this Inverness hotel…
Proceedings at Inverness Justice Centre were delayed in starting due to a loss of power this morning. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Man caught with sick photos of children for a second time avoids jail
Elle-Jay Robinson.
Highlands teen missing since last Saturday traced by police

Conversation