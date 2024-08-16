Prehistoric settlement dating back 2,000 years uncovered in Inverness

The remains of a thriving community millennia-old have been uncovered in Inverness.

Archaeologists found evidence of 16 roundhouses dating back 2,000 years while workers were digging the foundations for the new HMP Highland.

Objects, likely from the Iron and Bronze Ages, were found, including clay moulds and copper-alloy material, which could be thousands of years old – used in sword-making.

Deep holes in the ground were also found. Experts believe these map out where wooden stakes were placed to erect huts for living in.

Interesting finds which told the story of a working community included stone whetstones for sharpening tools and querns for grinding grain.

Artefacts found from more than 3,000 years ago

AOC Archaeology Group said it was working with UBCivils and Balfour Beatty to ensure careful excavation at the dig site.

The area in which the prison is being constructed is part of a larger archaeological landscape.

There have been previous finds at Culduthel, Slackbuie and West Link Road.

AOC’s Mary Peteranna said: “The collaboration was made possible by the support of the Scottish Prison Service.

“They facilitated the process of safeguarding the archaeology on the site and have been fully supportive of the presentation of the results so that it is available for the public.

“This is a truly important part of the cultural heritage of Inverness.”

Lorraine Roughan, HMP Highland project executive, added: “This discovery encapsulates the importance of the site to the community of Inverness, both historically and in the present day.”

HMP Highland is expected to begin operations in 2026.