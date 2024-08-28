Caley Thistle’s last-gasp plea to avoid administration after losses of £1.7 million are revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s last-gasp plea to avoid administration after losses of £1.7 million are revealed

Consultant Alan Savage has detailed property and battery farm deals, which he believes could save ICT - but he needs ex-directors' help.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness' consultant and former chairman Alan Savage during Wednesday's press conference. Image: Rob Casey/SNS.
Inverness' consultant and former chairman Alan Savage during Wednesday's press conference. Image: Rob Casey/SNS.

Caley Thistle made a loss of £1.7 million last year – a tripling of the tally for the previous 12 months – and continue to face the prospect of entering administration.

But two key areas of income have been identified as potential life-savers for the League One club – if Highland business figures agree before a crunch board meeting next Tuesday.

The news was delivered by club consultant and ex-chairman Alan Savage on Wednesday.

He issued an urgent appeal to the former directors to help save ICT from administration and has offered to take control of the club until 2027.

Last week, Savage confirmed Caley Thistle were in line to clear more than £3 million of loans owed to seven key stakeholders – a massive shot in the arm for ICT.

But, at a press conference at the Caledonian Stadium, Savage confirmed holders of loans worth £220,000 want repaid. This sits on top of current creditors less current debtors tally of around £400,000 – leaving the club with £600,000 to find.

Battery plan could be recharged if licences are given to ICT

A controversial £40 million battery farm project at Inverness’ Fairways Business Park was earlier identified as a money-maker for ICT.

A last-gasp appeal was made in July to overturn Highland Council’s refusal of the controversial plan.

However, it emerged the licence of the battery farm is in the hands of former ICT chairman Ross Morrison, current director Allan Munro and David Cameron, who is no longer on the board.

Savage wants the key trio to pass the licence to the club, as it could be worth £3.4 million.

In addition, seven acres of land the club once had the lease to are now under a lease to Propco Ltd, which was bought from Tulloch/Springfield.

Alan Savage. Image: Rob Casey/SNS.

Savage, who claimed three attempts to speak to Cameron have failed, hopes land beside the stadium the club once leased can also be given back to the club, with a view to there being a later return.

He said: “If these entrepreneurs are prepared to deal with £150,000 of the loanees who want payment, I will deal with the £70,000 (former chief executive) Scot Gardiner thinks he is owed.

“If then the entrepreneurs are prepared to donate £450,000 to the club that enabled them to get these assets, I will take care of the club going forward as going concern.

“Revenue generated by the seven acres through time will recover their donation.

“Once this revenue equals the £600,000, they will split further revenue with the club on a 50/50 basis once their overheads and costs are deducted.

“If the licence is worth anything then after recovering their overheads and costs, they split anything that’s left 50/50 with the club.”

General crowdfunder is option B

The 11th-hour appeal to these big business players was described by Savage as option A, with option C being the threat of administration.

Option B is a general crowdfunder.

He said the club would then “ask the general community of Inverness, its businesses, and the fans to donate money to sort the huge debts out and see if we can raise the £600,000.”

Savage added the club would be cost-cutting – but staff have been paid for this month.

‘There is a way out’ to save the club

Tuesday’s board meeting is when Savage will discuss the reaction to his press conference from the business trio.

He added: “If we can do a deal with these guys, everything will be fine.

“(Or) onwards and upwards with crowdfunding. I don’t know how that works – It might raise enough cash.

“It’s not my decision. I can only recommend to the board what decision they take. It is up to them.

“I quote the auditor: ‘You’re insolvent when you know there’s no way out’.

“At the moment, there is a way out.”

Savage is ready to take control

Savage confirmed he will take the club forward for the next few years should the board decide that’s the best option – until would-be buyers, such as the Portuguese-based firm with a £2.5million offer, are found and a deal is sealed.

He said: “For the future, I will ask the shareholders if they want me to run the club, and if they do, I will get a mandate to have full control until a buyer is found.

“This mandate would be reviewed every three years.

“The club deserves and needs certainty after five years of huge losses, chaos, confusion.”

Alan Savage delivers his press conference. Image: Rob Casey/SNS.

Loss for last year was under £600k

The loss of £1.7 million revealed at Caley Thistle on Wednesday is a massive leap, given that just last month Inverness announced a loss of £588,053 before tax for the year ended May 30, 2023.

Those numbers were delivered one month overdue, having finally being posted on Companies House.

Savage, who was ICT chairman between 2006-2008, has injected around £200,000 to pay off immediately pressing bills as the Caledonian Stadium outfit adjusts to life in League One following last season’s relegation.

The plunge in losses is staggering for a club who since 2017 have been in the Championship and were the Scottish Cup runners-up to Celtic in 2023.

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson
'Granny's carpet' - Duncan Ferguson slates Kelty Hearts' plastic pitch and says Caley Thistle…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson is determined to make his young squad promotion contenders in League One. Image: SNS
Paul Chalk: Clear path for Duncan Ferguson to turn tide at Caley Thistle
Paul Allan at the stadium with his Caley Thistle training top on
Paul Allan eager to help Caley Thistle return to Championship after 'unlucky' relegation
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson seeks striker after Caley Thistle draw 0-0 at Kelty Hearts
Paul Allan at the stadium with his Caley Thistle training top on
Confirmed - Caley Thistle sign ex-Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Paul Allan
An offer from Ketan Makwana's company Seventy7 Ventures was accepted by the Caley Thistle board but the deal has now collapsed. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
REVEALED: The trail of destruction left behind by the 'fantasist' investor who nearly got…
3
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson grateful for Sir Alex Ferguson's backing at Caley Thistle
Alfie Bavidge in actin for Aberdeen.mage: Darrell Benns
EXCLUSIVE: Caley Thistle eye loan swoop for Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge
Alan Savage, chief executive of The Orion Group, and former ICT chairman. Image: Sandy McCook
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Savage provides update on Caley Thistle’s investment talks with Portuguese wealth management…
Clachnacuddin goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon is on a loan stint with Caley Thistle. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Highland League goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon on surprise Caley Thistle loan - and potentially signing…

Conversation