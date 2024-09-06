Affordable and private housing could be on the cards for Inverness prison site

The current Inverness prison site could be housing families in future rather than inmates.

The historic jail is nearing the end of its life with a new prison HMP Highland being developed near Inverness Retail Park.

The £209 million replacement is due to open in 2026, six years later than planned and four times over the original budget.

And now, we can reveal that the old site would be a big part of an “exciting prospect” that could also take in the city’s old youth hostel.

Prime site offers a high quality opportunity

The current HMP Inverness occupies a prime site in the Crown area of Inverness.

Highland Council says once empty, there is an opportunity to redevelop the site into a high quality development, primarily for affordable and private housing.

It has held talks with the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) on the future of the site.

Under government rules, sites like this can be offered first to other parts of the public sector.

The development of the site is included in a list of possible future projects in the council’s Inverness Strategy.

Any plans would likely tie in with nearby Viewhill House, which has lain empty for several years.

It used to be the city’s youth hostel.

The council says Viewhill remains a “challenge” and is currently owned privately, although there are no signs of any development.

The council says: “The Viewhill site cannot be seen in isolation from the site of the Inverness Prison.

“When that site becomes redundant there will be opportunities to look at a wider masterplan for redevelopment.

“It will be a really exciting prospect in the next five years.”

Some prison buildings would be retained

The council’s assistant chief executive – place, Malcolm Macleod, said: “We’ve done a bit of work on what could be done from a housing perspective.

“We’re quite excited by the opportunity and the location.”

He said any project would include retaining and converting some of the existing buildings and improving access to the site.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesman said: “HMP Highland will allow us to better serve local communities, meet the needs of people in our care, and support our staff.

“Once it is operational, the disposal of HMP Inverness will be managed in line with the best value principles set out in the Scottish Public Finance Manual guidance.”

The move is part of the council’s efforts to attract private investors to develop homes in the city centre.

In recent years it has helped create affordable homes at sites in the city centre.

This includes the former Arnott’s Building in Union Street and buildings previously occupied by Farmfoods in Academy Street by Parrot Pine in Church Street.

Other sites in Academy Street, Castle Street and at Raining’s Stairs have been converted.

The authority has also earmarked the site of the former Inverness College for housing.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.