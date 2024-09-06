Affordable and private housing could be on the cards for Inverness prison site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Affordable and private housing could be on the cards for Inverness prison site

The new HMP Highland is starting to take shape - but what will happen to the old Porterfield prison?

By John Ross
An artist impression of what housing on the prison site could look like
An artist impression of what housing on the prison site could look like

The current Inverness prison site could be housing families in future rather than inmates.

The historic jail is nearing the end of its life with a new prison HMP Highland being developed near Inverness Retail Park.

The £209 million replacement is due to open in 2026, six years later than planned and four times over the original budget.

And now, we can reveal that the old site would be a big part of an “exciting prospect” that could also take in the city’s old youth hostel.

Prime site offers a high quality opportunity

The current HMP Inverness occupies a prime site in the Crown area of Inverness.

Highland Council says once empty, there is an opportunity to redevelop the site into a high quality development, primarily for affordable and private housing.

It has held talks with the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) on the future of the site.

Under government rules, sites like this can be offered first to other parts of the public sector.

The new HMP Highland is being built in Inverness. Image HMP Highland

The development of the site is included in a list of possible future projects in the council’s Inverness Strategy.

Any plans would likely tie in with nearby Viewhill House, which has lain empty for several years.

It used to be the city’s youth hostel.

The council says Viewhill remains a “challenge” and is currently owned privately, although there are no signs of any development.

The council says: “The Viewhill site cannot be seen in isolation from the site of the Inverness Prison.

“When that site becomes redundant there will be opportunities to look at a wider masterplan for redevelopment.

“It will be a really exciting prospect in the next five years.”

Some prison buildings would be retained

The council’s assistant chief executive – place, Malcolm Macleod, said: “We’ve done a bit of work on what could be done from a housing perspective.

“We’re quite excited by the opportunity and the location.”

He said any project would include retaining and converting some of the existing buildings and improving access to the site.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesman said: “HMP Highland will allow us to better serve local communities, meet the needs of people in our care, and support our staff.

“Once it is operational, the disposal of HMP Inverness will be managed in line with the best value principles set out in the Scottish Public Finance Manual guidance.”

The Raining’s Stairs development is one of the new city centre housing sites.

The move is part of the council’s efforts to attract private investors to develop homes in the city centre.

In recent years it has helped create affordable homes at sites in the city centre.

This includes the former Arnott’s Building in Union Street and buildings previously occupied by Farmfoods in Academy Street by Parrot Pine in Church Street.

Other sites in Academy Street, Castle Street and at Raining’s Stairs have been converted.

The authority has also earmarked the site of the former Inverness College for housing.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

