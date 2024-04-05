New Inverness prison will be six years late and four times the original cost

A long-awaited new prison for the Highlands is still two years away and will cost more than four times the original estimate.

The Scottish Government announced it has given the final go-ahead for the project with the signing of a construction contract.

But the much-delayed Inverness development will not be completed until 2026 – six years later than originally planned.

Serious questions about prison project

The cost has also risen to £290 million. That’s more than double the £92 million quoted in 2020 and quadruple the original figure of £52 million.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance blamed Brexit, high-inflation and supply chain issues for the rising cost.

But local MSP Edward Mountain said it raises serious questions about the project.

The new HMP Highland will accommodate 200 prisoners, over 100 more than the capacity of the existing Inverness Prison, one of Scotland’s smallest and oldest jails.

Ms Constance said the construction contract signed with Balfour Beatty will create more than £60 million worth of supply chain investment with local businesses.

It will also bring new jobs in the build and operation phases.

HMP Highland will be Scotland’s first net-zero prison, with improved education and health facilities to help with rehabilitation.

It will also allow more adult men from the Highlands and Islands to be accommodated in the area, improving access for families and services.

Ms Constance said: “Signing this contract marks a significant milestone for the Highlands, which will not only provide much needed additional capacity and continue the modernisation of Scotland’s prison estate but will also provide investment and jobs to the area.

Better education and health facilities

“HMP Highland will deliver safe and secure accommodation with better education and health facilities to help with rehabilitation and reduce offending.

“It also means more prisoners will be accommodated locally, improving family connections and access to courts and legal representatives.

“As with all large-scale national construction projects, Brexit, high-inflation and supply chain issues have had an impact on the initial estimated costs, which we have been working hard with the prison service and suppliers to keep to a minimum.”

Linda Pollock, deputy chief executive of the Scottish Prison Service, said: “With the support of the Scottish Government, we are committed to investing in our estate to create better environments for people to live and work.

“HMP Highland will not only increase the capacity previously available at HMP Inverness, but also provide space for quality rehabilitative work which we know gives people the greatest possible chance of a successful return to their communities on liberation.”

Edward Mountain welcomed progress on the project.

“But the soaring cost again raises serious questions.

Highland prison plan approved in 2017

“The initial estimate was little more than £50 million, and the public will find it hard to believe there are good reasons for this to have quadrupled, not to mention the appalling delays.

“Infrastructure projects are vital but so too is value for the taxpayer.

“It’s essential this price does not increase any further, and that the Scottish Government can get on and complete this project as quickly as possible.”

Outline planning permission was granted in 2017 to build the 130,000sq ft prison at an 18-acre plot behind Inverness Retail Park.

Work was due to begin in 2018 and be finished by 2020.

While initial work has began on site, the timetable has been pushed back several times.

Four years ago completion was earmarked for 2024.

Join our Facebook group for the latest news and updates from Inverness