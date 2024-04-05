New Inverness prison will be six years late and four times the original cost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

New Inverness prison will be six years late and four times the original cost

HMP Highland will accommodate 200 prisoners.

By John Ross
The new prison will now cost £209 million
The new prison will now cost £209 million

A long-awaited new prison for the Highlands is still two years away and will cost more than four times the original estimate.

The Scottish Government announced it has given the final go-ahead for the project with the signing of a construction contract.

But the much-delayed Inverness development will not be completed until 2026 – six years later than originally planned.

Serious questions about prison project

The cost has also risen to £290 million. That’s more than double the £92 million quoted in 2020 and quadruple the original figure of £52 million.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance blamed Brexit, high-inflation and supply chain issues for the rising cost.

But local MSP Edward Mountain said it raises serious questions about the project.

The new HMP Highland will accommodate 200 prisoners, over 100 more than the capacity of the existing Inverness Prison, one of Scotland’s smallest and oldest jails.

The current prison in Inverness is one of the smallest and oldest in Scotland

Ms Constance said the construction contract signed with Balfour Beatty will create more than £60 million worth of supply chain investment with local businesses.

It will also bring new jobs in the build and operation phases.

HMP Highland will be Scotland’s first net-zero prison, with improved education and health facilities to help with rehabilitation.

It will also allow more adult men from the Highlands and Islands to be accommodated in the area, improving access for families and services.

Ms Constance said: “Signing this contract marks a significant milestone for the Highlands, which will not only provide much needed additional capacity and continue the modernisation of Scotland’s prison estate but will also provide investment and jobs to the area.

Better education and health facilities

“HMP Highland will deliver safe and secure accommodation with better education and health facilities to help with rehabilitation and reduce offending.

“It also means more prisoners will be accommodated locally, improving family connections and access to courts and legal representatives.

“As with all large-scale national construction projects, Brexit, high-inflation and supply chain issues have had an impact on the initial estimated costs, which we have been working hard with the prison service and suppliers to keep to a minimum.”

Angela Constance
Angela Constance says it is a significant milestone for the Highlands. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Linda Pollock, deputy chief executive of the Scottish Prison Service, said: “With the support of the Scottish Government, we are committed to investing in our estate to create better environments for people to live and work.

“HMP Highland will not only increase the capacity previously available at HMP Inverness, but also provide space for quality rehabilitative work which we know gives people the greatest possible chance of a successful return to their communities on liberation.”

Edward Mountain welcomed progress on the project.

“But the soaring cost again raises serious questions.

Highland prison plan approved in 2017

“The initial estimate was little more than £50 million, and the public will find it hard to believe there are good reasons for this to have quadrupled, not to mention the appalling delays.

“Infrastructure projects are vital but so too is value for the taxpayer.

“It’s essential this price does not increase any further, and that the Scottish Government can get on and complete this project as quickly as possible.”

Edward Mountain says the delay and rising cost raises questions about the project. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Outline planning permission was granted in 2017 to build the 130,000sq ft prison at an 18-acre plot behind Inverness Retail Park.

Work was due to begin in 2018 and be finished by 2020.

While initial work has began on site, the timetable has been pushed back several times.

Four years ago completion was earmarked for 2024.

Join our Facebook group for the latest news and updates from Inverness 

More from Inverness

David and Roberta Shayer in their new High Street restaurant, Aye Eat. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aye Eat: Sneak peek behind the scenes at the newest restaurant coming to Inverness…
James Steele has worked as a private chef for many famous faces. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gangsters, presidents, billionaires and movie celebs: Inverness private chef lifts lid on life with…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Darwyn Perry assaulted a man he met on Grindr in his own home Picture shows; Darwyn Perry. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 04/04/2024
'Please help!!!': Autistic man texts to mum after prolonged assault by violent Grindr date
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Man caught with toy gun in Inverness admits firearms charge
Forensic Artist reconstruction of Julian Chisholm, aka Mr X, 30 years escaping from custody. Supplied by Hew Morrison (2024)
Forensic expert reveals how fugitive drug smuggler Julian Chisholm could look after 30 years…
Andrew feels great after getting his new hair fitted. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I feel like a teenager again': Highland councillor given incredible hair transformation
The under-construction Old Petty course at Cabot Highlands will provide more availability for visiting golfers
'It's music to everyone's ears': progress on second golf course at Cabot Highlands will…
Tom Stoltman and Gary Miller standing next to each other.
'Cut a hole in the roof for him': Highland strongman Tom Stoltman buys new…
Emma and The Range Inverness building
Shopper shocked to find poo in disabled toilet sink at Inverness store
White lorry blocks the A82 south of Invermoriston as traffic builds up.
A82 reopens four hours after two car crash

Conversation