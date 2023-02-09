Landmark Inverness development to meet growing demand for housing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An eyesore Inverness building has been given a new lease of life as it holds the key to the city’s landmark retail and housing development.

Contractors have been busy transforming 7-17 Union Street, once home to department store Arnotts, over the last 11 months to address the demand for housing in the city.

The £12.5 million investment by Highland Housing Association (HHA), Highland Council, Scottish Government, and Inverness City Region Deal financed the creation of 53 one and two-bedroom across four storeys.

31 are available for social rent through Highland Council, with the remaining 22 available for mid-market rent with HHA.

Six retail units have also been created on the ground floor, four accessible from Union Street and the remainder via Baron Taylors Street.

With works now complete, people are gearing up to be the first tenants of the landmark development.

Provost Glynis Sinclair, chairwoman of the council’s housing and property committee, said: “We know that demand to live and develop business opportunities in the Highlands and indeed the city of Inverness is high, yet suitable housing and commercial space can be a stumbling block for those wishing to take up employment or to remain in the area.

“Highland Council, alongside our partners, will continue to work to build a portfolio of housing stock to enable people to have viable options available to them.

“The Union Street development is a prime example of how we reinvigorate and make positive changes within the city and I’m confident that the residents and new businesses will bring opportunities, localism and a new vibrancy to this part of the city.”

Works on the development got under way in March last year.

Restoration of the property included work to reinstate large areas of the roof and replacement of sash windows.

Funding from Highland Council was used to restore the original stone façade, which has created a striking entrance to the development and an attractive city centre streetscape.

Gail Matheson, chief executive at HHA, said: “The demand for well-priced homes in Inverness city centre is strong and we are incredibly proud to see the efforts of HHA, Highland Council and the project team culminate to offer a unique new rental opportunity for local residents and breathe new life into the city.

“In a bid to retain and attract a skilled workforce to the region, as well as aid the Highland economy, it is imperative that we provide high-quality homes.

“HHA has completed and is underway with a variety of city centre developments that will help to reinforce Inverness as a destination of choice for businesses and residents alike.

“We look forward to welcoming new residents to the Union Street development and continuing our relationship with Highland Council, as we identify future locations for development.”