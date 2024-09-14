Highland League results: Nairn County get the better of Lossiemouth

Nairn County earned their third Breedon Highland League win of the season by beating Lossiemouth 4-0 at Grant Park.

Andrew Greig was the Wee County’s standout performer, the winger scored the first two and created the third for Ben Barron, while Scott Lisle’s late penalty added further gloss to the scoreline.

The win takes Nairn up to 11 points from nine league games, while the Coasters – with Gavin Price still in interim charge – remain on seven points from 10 matches.

Early openings

After a cagey start the first good chance fell for Lossie in the 17th minute.

Liam Archibald’s inswinging corner from the left was flicked towards goal and Brandon Hutcheson’s attempted finish from inside the six-yard box was blocked by goalkeeper Dylan Maclean and Wayne MacKintosh cleared the ball off the line.

A minute later the Wee County took the lead in spectacular style. Lisle burrowed his way down the left flank and laid the ball back to Greig, who was close to the left angle of the penalty area, and he curled a sublime shot into the top right corner.

After taking the lead Nairn threatened to add to their tally. Ben Barron glanced a header wide and the lively Scott Lisle had a net-bound drive turned away by goalkeeper Stuart Knight.

On 35 minutes Lisle did well to tee up Greig at the edge of the box, but again Knight made a good save down to his right.

Having struggled to create much in the first period the Coasters were looking to pose more of a threat in the second half, but within five minutes of the restart they fell further behind.

Nairn’s two most dangerous players combined as Lisle wriggled away from Niall Kennedy on the right and his low delivery was dispatched by Greig at the back post.

Despite Lossie committing more players forward they still weren’t posing many problems for visiting goalkeeper Maclean.

In the 72nd minute the Wee County sealed victory by netting their third goal.

Greig’s inswinging corner from the left was glanced in by the head of Barron at the near post.

On 82 minutes Lisle notched Nairn’s fourth from the penalty spot, finding the bottom left corner after referee Scott Leslie adjudged Owen Paterson had tripped sub Sam Gordon.

Other Highland League scores

A penalty from Liam Duell, his sixth goal in four games, earned Banks o’ Dee a 1-0 win against Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park.

Brechin City defeated Wick Academy 1-0 at Glebe Park. Scott Logan got the goal for the Hedgemen, who then missed a penalty with Dayle Robertson hitting the crossbar after a foul on Craig Tosh.

Deveronvale and Rothes drew 1-1 at Princess Royal Park. Thomas Brady netted on his debut for the Speysiders, but Jack Mitchell’s counter earned a point for the Banffers.

Formartine United drew 1-1 with Inverurie Locos at North Lodge Park as Paul Campbell cancelled out Cole Anderson’s opener for the Railwaymen.

Fraserburgh came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

Jordan Alonge’s debut goal and Kyle MacLeod’s strike had the Can-Cans ahead, but Kieran Simpson and Scott Barbour pulled the Broch level in the second half.

Highland League Cup results

In the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup preliminary round holders Brora Rangers won 2-1 against Turriff United at Dudgeon Park.

Max Ewan struck first for the Cattachs and George Robesten netted a late winner after John Allan had levelled for Turra.

Jack Davison’s goal and a brace from Connor Bunce earned Clachnacuddin a 3-0 win against Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park.