Highland League results: Nairn County get the better of Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League results: Nairn County get the better of Lossiemouth

We round-up Saturday's action in the Breedon Highland League and R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

By Callum Law
Nairn County's Andrew Greig, right, runs at Lossiemouth's Brandon Hutcheson. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.
Nairn County's Andrew Greig, right, runs at Lossiemouth's Brandon Hutcheson. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.

Nairn County earned their third Breedon Highland League win of the season by beating Lossiemouth 4-0 at Grant Park.

Andrew Greig was the Wee County’s standout performer, the winger scored the first two and created the third for Ben Barron, while Scott Lisle’s late penalty added further gloss to the scoreline.

The win takes Nairn up to 11 points from nine league games, while the Coasters – with Gavin Price still in interim charge – remain on seven points from 10 matches.

Early openings

After a cagey start the first good chance fell for Lossie in the 17th minute.

Liam Archibald’s inswinging corner from the left was flicked towards goal and Brandon Hutcheson’s attempted finish from inside the six-yard box was blocked by goalkeeper Dylan Maclean and Wayne MacKintosh cleared the ball off the line.

A minute later the Wee County took the lead in spectacular style. Lisle burrowed his way down the left flank and laid the ball back to Greig, who was close to the left angle of the penalty area, and he curled a sublime shot into the top right corner.

After taking the lead Nairn threatened to add to their tally. Ben Barron glanced a header wide and the lively Scott Lisle had a net-bound drive turned away by goalkeeper Stuart Knight.

Nairn’s Scott Lisle, left, tries to get away from Lossiemouth’s Owen Paterson.

On 35 minutes Lisle did well to tee up Greig at the edge of the box, but again Knight made a good save down to his right.

Having struggled to create much in the first period the Coasters were looking to pose more of a threat in the second half, but within five minutes of the restart they fell further behind.

Nairn’s two most dangerous players combined as Lisle wriggled away from Niall Kennedy on the right and his low delivery was dispatched by Greig at the back post.

Despite Lossie committing more players forward they still weren’t posing many problems for visiting goalkeeper Maclean.

Lossiemouth’s Brandon Hutcheson (number nine) has a shot cleared off the line.

In the 72nd minute the Wee County sealed victory by netting their third goal.

Greig’s inswinging corner from the left was glanced in by the head of Barron at the near post.

On 82 minutes Lisle notched Nairn’s fourth from the penalty spot, finding the bottom left corner after referee Scott Leslie adjudged Owen Paterson had tripped sub Sam Gordon.

Other Highland League scores

A penalty from Liam Duell, his sixth goal in four games, earned Banks o’ Dee a 1-0 win against Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park.

Brechin City defeated Wick Academy 1-0 at Glebe Park. Scott Logan got the goal for the Hedgemen, who then missed a penalty with Dayle Robertson hitting the crossbar after a foul on Craig Tosh.

Deveronvale and Rothes drew 1-1 at Princess Royal Park. Thomas Brady netted on his debut for the Speysiders, but Jack Mitchell’s counter earned a point for the Banffers.

Formartine United drew 1-1 with Inverurie Locos at North Lodge Park as Paul Campbell cancelled out Cole Anderson’s opener for the Railwaymen.

Fraserburgh came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

Jordan Alonge’s debut goal and Kyle MacLeod’s strike had the Can-Cans ahead, but Kieran Simpson and Scott Barbour pulled the Broch level in the second half.

Highland League Cup results

In the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup preliminary round holders Brora Rangers won 2-1 against Turriff United at Dudgeon Park.

Max Ewan struck first for the Cattachs and George Robesten netted a late winner after John Allan had levelled for Turra.

Jack Davison’s goal and a brace from Connor Bunce earned Clachnacuddin a 3-0 win against Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park.

More from Highland League

Nairn County's Andrew Greig, right, runs at Lossiemouth's Brandon Hutcheson. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Forres Mechanics and Rothes make multiple signings
Nairn County's Andrew Greig, right, runs at Lossiemouth's Brandon Hutcheson. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Reports from EVERY game as Banks o' Dee, Buckie Thistle, Huntly…
Nairn County's Andrew Greig, right, runs at Lossiemouth's Brandon Hutcheson. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: EVERY game previewed as Buckie Thistle's Kevin Fraser eyes silverware after…
Nairn County's Andrew Greig, right, runs at Lossiemouth's Brandon Hutcheson. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly game of the weekend - Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers
Nairn County's Andrew Greig, right, runs at Lossiemouth's Brandon Hutcheson. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.
Highland League: Mark Holmes joins Forres Mechanics and Huntly's Ryan Sewell signs new deal
Nairn County's Andrew Greig, right, runs at Lossiemouth's Brandon Hutcheson. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Inverurie Locos v Forres…
Nairn County's Andrew Greig, right, runs at Lossiemouth's Brandon Hutcheson. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.
Highland League reaction: Keith boss bemoans 'worst display' while Inverurie maintain home run
Nairn County's Andrew Greig, right, runs at Lossiemouth's Brandon Hutcheson. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.
'You need to win these games if you want to compete' - Brora Rangers…
Nairn County's Andrew Greig, right, runs at Lossiemouth's Brandon Hutcheson. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.
Highland League results: Brora Rangers beat Fraserburgh to continue good start
Nairn County's Andrew Greig, right, runs at Lossiemouth's Brandon Hutcheson. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.
Highland League: EVERY Saturday game previewed as Brora Rangers' Jordan MacRae readies himself for…

Conversation