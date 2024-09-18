‘Without democracy, we will never get independence’: Inverness activists hold vigil decade on from landmark ‘No’ vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘Without democracy, we will never get independence’: Inverness activists hold vigil decade on from landmark ‘No’ vote

Armed with saltires, campaigners gathered to mark the milestone.

By Michelle Henderson

Pro-independence campaigners have taken to the streets of Inverness a decade on from the landmark No vote.

Activists from all walks of life gathered in the heart of the city on Wednesday to mark the milestone anniversary of the 2014 referendum, which saw Scotland vote to stay in the UK.

The September 18 result sent shockwaves through pro-independence campaigners, prompting calls for a new referendum.

Countless protests and rallies have been held in cities across the country since the vote, calling for action by party members.

However, with the SNP licking their wounds following a crippling defeat in the 2024 general election, and no date set for a new referendum, many fear that independence may be even more out of reach.

Armed with Scottish saltires, activists covered Falcon Square in a sea of blue and white during an Independence rally.

Independence supporters gathered to sing Flower of Scotland. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson
Campaigners gathered in Falcon Square a decade on from the landmark No vote. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson

 

‘I want to leave my grandchildren an independent country’

Judith Reid, organiser of the rally and a member of group InverYess, said that people need to ‘fight for their independence’ instead of ‘sitting around’.

She said: “It’s about time we all got up off the couches and say we are not going to sit down, we are not going to be told what to do, we are going to fight for our independence.

“10 years on, but 10 years of absolute denial of democracy.

“Independence will come once we get democracy, and we must fight for our democracy.

“We are all here for reasons personal to us.

“What I want is to leave a legacy to my grandchildren of an independent country.”

Independence activist Judith Reid organised the rally. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson

Younger generation to ‘carry independence forward’

Therese Coffey, 66, is a retired nurse from Clachnaharry.

She believes that young people will be the ones to carry independence forward.

“I think we missed our chance when we had it,” Therese added.

“We have got the younger generation who are coming up who are very much more forward-thinking and open to the idea of independence.

“I think it is the younger generation that will carry it forward.”

Therese Coffey and Juliet Robinson. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson

Juliet Robinson, 56, said that another factor that has delayed Scottish independence is leaving the European Union.

She said: “The other significant factor is leaving Europe.

“I think its been a disaster, not only for Scotland but the whole of the Britain.

“That gives another huge reason why we should be independent.”

Martin Macgregor is the SNP candidate for the Inverness Central ward by-election. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson

Martin Macgregor – SNP candidate for this month’s by-election in the Inverness Central ward – said that things ‘aren’t getting better for anybody’ under Westminster’s control.

He said: “I think in terms of independence, when you look at what’s happening in Westminster just now, things aren’t getting any better for anybody.

“Bills are still going up and now they are targeting pensioners.

“Even the likes of young people and the restrictions to travelling.

“The Westminster Government are not interested in Scotland any longer – they never were really.”

A man known as the ‘Silent Clansman’ spoke to the crowd. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson

‘We will get our independence’

A man, known as the Silent Clansman, stepped forward and addressed the group.

He said: “You people that are here just now, your friends and families, show this nation and show the world that Scotland does have a backbone, and we are prepared to use it strongly.

“Please keep optimistic. We will get our independence. It might not come to us, but we have to be patient in the fact that down the line, we will be free.”

Conversation