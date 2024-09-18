‘Without democracy, we will never get independence’: Inverness activists hold vigil decade on from landmark ‘No’ vote

Pro-independence campaigners have taken to the streets of Inverness a decade on from the landmark No vote.

Activists from all walks of life gathered in the heart of the city on Wednesday to mark the milestone anniversary of the 2014 referendum, which saw Scotland vote to stay in the UK.

The September 18 result sent shockwaves through pro-independence campaigners, prompting calls for a new referendum.

Countless protests and rallies have been held in cities across the country since the vote, calling for action by party members.

However, with the SNP licking their wounds following a crippling defeat in the 2024 general election, and no date set for a new referendum, many fear that independence may be even more out of reach.

Armed with Scottish saltires, activists covered Falcon Square in a sea of blue and white during an Independence rally.

‘I want to leave my grandchildren an independent country’

Judith Reid, organiser of the rally and a member of group InverYess, said that people need to ‘fight for their independence’ instead of ‘sitting around’.

She said: “It’s about time we all got up off the couches and say we are not going to sit down, we are not going to be told what to do, we are going to fight for our independence.

“10 years on, but 10 years of absolute denial of democracy.

“Independence will come once we get democracy, and we must fight for our democracy.

“We are all here for reasons personal to us.

“What I want is to leave a legacy to my grandchildren of an independent country.”

Younger generation to ‘carry independence forward’

Therese Coffey, 66, is a retired nurse from Clachnaharry.

She believes that young people will be the ones to carry independence forward.

“I think we missed our chance when we had it,” Therese added.

“We have got the younger generation who are coming up who are very much more forward-thinking and open to the idea of independence.

“I think it is the younger generation that will carry it forward.”

Juliet Robinson, 56, said that another factor that has delayed Scottish independence is leaving the European Union.

She said: “The other significant factor is leaving Europe.

“I think its been a disaster, not only for Scotland but the whole of the Britain.

“That gives another huge reason why we should be independent.”

Martin Macgregor – SNP candidate for this month’s by-election in the Inverness Central ward – said that things ‘aren’t getting better for anybody’ under Westminster’s control.

He said: “I think in terms of independence, when you look at what’s happening in Westminster just now, things aren’t getting any better for anybody.

“Bills are still going up and now they are targeting pensioners.

“Even the likes of young people and the restrictions to travelling.

“The Westminster Government are not interested in Scotland any longer – they never were really.”

‘We will get our independence’

A man, known as the Silent Clansman, stepped forward and addressed the group.

He said: “You people that are here just now, your friends and families, show this nation and show the world that Scotland does have a backbone, and we are prepared to use it strongly.

“Please keep optimistic. We will get our independence. It might not come to us, but we have to be patient in the fact that down the line, we will be free.”