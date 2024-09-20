Inverness Fire shuts down Inverness street close to primary school Police and firefighters were called to Duncraig Street this afternoon. By Michelle Henderson September 20 2024, 5:02 pm September 20 2024, 5:02 pm Share Fire shuts down Inverness street close to primary school Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6586256/crews-called-to-fire-in-inverness-near-school/ Copy Link 0 comment A residential fire closed down Duncraig Street in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson. Police and firefighters shut down a street in Inverness today after a fire. Fire crews were called to Duncraig Street shortly after 2.30pm today following reports of a residential fire. The cause of the blaze has not been revealed. Pictures taken in the area show emergency services at the scene, close to St Joseph’s RC Primary School. Fire and police at the scene of a fire at Duncraig Street. Image: DC Thomson. Fire crews called to city fire The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first alerted to the incident at 2.43pm. Two fire appliances from their Harbour Road station in Inverness were tasked to the city centre street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the flames had already been extinguished. One crew returned to base, while the other remained at the scene for a short time. Police Scotland confirmed they were made aware of the incident. No one was injured.
