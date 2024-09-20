Fire shuts down Inverness street close to primary school

Police and firefighters shut down a street in Inverness today after a fire.

Fire crews were called to Duncraig Street shortly after 2.30pm today following reports of a residential fire.

The cause of the blaze has not been revealed.

Pictures taken in the area show emergency services at the scene, close to St Joseph’s RC Primary School.

Fire crews called to city fire

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first alerted to the incident at 2.43pm.

Two fire appliances from their Harbour Road station in Inverness were tasked to the city centre street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the flames had already been extinguished.

One crew returned to base, while the other remained at the scene for a short time.

Police Scotland confirmed they were made aware of the incident.

No one was injured.