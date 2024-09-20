Former £6m Manchester City signing Ante Palaversa aims to use Aberdeen as springboard back to English top-flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former £6m Manchester City signing Ante Palaversa aims to use Aberdeen as springboard back to English top-flight

Croatian midfielder Palaversa signed for Euro giants Manchester City when he was 18 years old.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa. Image: SNS.
Former £6million Manchester City signing Ante Palaversa is determined to use Aberdeen as a springboard back to the English Premier League.

The Croatian midfielder was snapped up in a big money move by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in January 2019 when he was just 18 years old.

Palaversa never played a competitive game for the English giants and was sent on loan spells to Oostende in Belgium and Getafe in Spain.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin swooped during the summer transfer window to secure Palaversa on a one-year deal.

The Dons have the option to extend the former Croatia under-21 international’s contract by a further two years to summer 2027 if he impresses.

Palaversa aims to make a major impact at Aberdeen to earn an extended deal.

And he hopes helping the Dons secure success can reignite his dream of playing in the English top-flight.

Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa was promoting Premier Sports’ live and exclusive coverage of Aberdeen against Spartans. Image: SNS.

He said: “When I signed for Manchester City, I knew I wanted to go to that place and to do well.

“I was a teenager, and of course it was exciting that a big club was coming for me.

“It didn’t work out, but in a few years I still want to play there and I always keep that dream in my head.

“I hope being at Aberdeen can help as I want to play good, train good and help the team achieve goals this year.

“In the five years since I signed with Manchester City, I’ve taken a lot of experience from playing in Belgium, Spain and France.

“It was of course difficult times, but if you keep yourself pushing down then you are not going anywhere.

“I just love to play football and push myself on – and that’s what I’ll do here.

“I think that what I’ve learned means that I’m in a good space at the moment.

“And there’s no point looking back.”

Aberdeen’s Ante Palaversa is shown a yellow card by referee Matthew MacDermid against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

‘I can do really good things here’

The 24-year-old is a product of the Hajduk Split youth academy and a former captain of the Croatia under-19 team.

Manchester City boss Guardiola signed the midfielder from Hajduk Split, then loaned him back to the Croatian club.

After a number of loan spells Palaversa, joined ES Troyes in France in August 2022 but suffered a frustrating two-year stint.

He is grateful to Aberdeen for providing a platform to reignite his career – and aims to grab it.

Palaversa made his first start for the Dons when impressing in the 2-1 Premiership win against Motherwell at the weekend.

The Croatian replaced captain Graeme Shinnie who was ruled out of the ‘Well clash due to illness.

Shinnie is fit to face Spartans in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Palaversa is also in contention as Aberdeen bid for an 11th straight win.

Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa in action against Cove Rangers in a testimonial for Blair Yule. Image; Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
He said: “I appreciate a club like Aberdeen giving me a year to prove myself because I think I can do really good things here.

“The last two seasons in particular wasn’t good as I was injured for about half the time at Troyes.

“But when I was fit I felt that I didn’t get the amount of playing time to prove myself I deserved in France.

“Right now I am just focused on getting on with the training and playing as much as possible.

“Everything has been good since I arrived here in terms of the club, the players, the supporters.

“I have settled really quick.”

Ante Palaversa at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Palaversa will respect Spartans

Standing between Aberdeen and a semi-final slot at Hampden are lower-league minnows Spartans.

Palaversa insists boss Thelin will have them fully focused and the Reds will not underestimate the League Two club.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.

He said: “We are doing well at the moment.

“But the manager makes sure we stay focused on what we are going to achieve.

“We are not the perfect team – but the chance to get to a cup semi-final is really good.

“It’s tough whoever you play against and we have to be on our level to get there.

“If we show what we have already this season we will do well, but we respect Spartans.

“We don’t think about them being in a lower league. We are keeping the team spirit to make sure we win.”

Conversation