Former £6m Manchester City signing Ante Palaversa aims to use Aberdeen as springboard back to English top-flight

Former £6million Manchester City signing Ante Palaversa is determined to use Aberdeen as a springboard back to the English Premier League.

The Croatian midfielder was snapped up in a big money move by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in January 2019 when he was just 18 years old.

Palaversa never played a competitive game for the English giants and was sent on loan spells to Oostende in Belgium and Getafe in Spain.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin swooped during the summer transfer window to secure Palaversa on a one-year deal.

The Dons have the option to extend the former Croatia under-21 international’s contract by a further two years to summer 2027 if he impresses.

Palaversa aims to make a major impact at Aberdeen to earn an extended deal.

And he hopes helping the Dons secure success can reignite his dream of playing in the English top-flight.

He said: “When I signed for Manchester City, I knew I wanted to go to that place and to do well.

“I was a teenager, and of course it was exciting that a big club was coming for me.

“It didn’t work out, but in a few years I still want to play there and I always keep that dream in my head.

“I hope being at Aberdeen can help as I want to play good, train good and help the team achieve goals this year.

“In the five years since I signed with Manchester City, I’ve taken a lot of experience from playing in Belgium, Spain and France.

“It was of course difficult times, but if you keep yourself pushing down then you are not going anywhere.

“I just love to play football and push myself on – and that’s what I’ll do here.

“I think that what I’ve learned means that I’m in a good space at the moment.

“And there’s no point looking back.”

‘I can do really good things here’

The 24-year-old is a product of the Hajduk Split youth academy and a former captain of the Croatia under-19 team.

Manchester City boss Guardiola signed the midfielder from Hajduk Split, then loaned him back to the Croatian club.

After a number of loan spells Palaversa, joined ES Troyes in France in August 2022 but suffered a frustrating two-year stint.

He is grateful to Aberdeen for providing a platform to reignite his career – and aims to grab it.

Palaversa made his first start for the Dons when impressing in the 2-1 Premiership win against Motherwell at the weekend.

The Croatian replaced captain Graeme Shinnie who was ruled out of the ‘Well clash due to illness.

Shinnie is fit to face Spartans in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Palaversa is also in contention as Aberdeen bid for an 11th straight win.

He said: “I appreciate a club like Aberdeen giving me a year to prove myself because I think I can do really good things here.

“The last two seasons in particular wasn’t good as I was injured for about half the time at Troyes.

“But when I was fit I felt that I didn’t get the amount of playing time to prove myself I deserved in France.

“Right now I am just focused on getting on with the training and playing as much as possible.

“Everything has been good since I arrived here in terms of the club, the players, the supporters.

“I have settled really quick.”

Palaversa will respect Spartans

Standing between Aberdeen and a semi-final slot at Hampden are lower-league minnows Spartans.

Palaversa insists boss Thelin will have them fully focused and the Reds will not underestimate the League Two club.

He said: “We are doing well at the moment.

“But the manager makes sure we stay focused on what we are going to achieve.

“We are not the perfect team – but the chance to get to a cup semi-final is really good.

“It’s tough whoever you play against and we have to be on our level to get there.

“If we show what we have already this season we will do well, but we respect Spartans.

“We don’t think about them being in a lower league. We are keeping the team spirit to make sure we win.”