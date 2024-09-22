Police searching for hooded thieves after Inverness shop break-ins

Two Inverness shops have been targeted in a suspected crime spree.

Police are appealing for information following a string of break-ins to shops in the city-centre.

The first incident occurred at around 3.40am on Saturday, September 21 whereby a man forced entry to a shop on Friars Street.

He cycled onto Friars Street from Telford Street, and left the scene cycling towards Friars Bridge.

He is described as a white man of slim build. He was wearing a grey long-sleeve top, dark-coloured gilet with the hood up, and dark-coloured Adidas jogging bottoms.

He also had on a black cap, black trainers, and a black Adidas backpack.

Then this morning – Sunday, September 22 – at around 1am, a man was seen forcing entry to a shop in the Telford Street area.

He is described as white, of average height, and slim build.

He was wearing all dark-coloured clothing – a jacket with the hood up, jogging bottoms, trainers, and a rucksack.

Police say it is currently unknown whether the incidents are linked, but inquiries are ongoing.

Officers are asking anyone to share information which could help with their investigation.

Contact 101, quoting incident CR/0354549/24 for Friars Street and CR/355787/24 for Telford Street.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.