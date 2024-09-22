Police searching for hooded thieves after Inverness shop break-ins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Police searching for hooded thieves after Inverness shop break-ins

Entry has been forced to two stores in the city-centre this weekend.

By Jamie Sinclair
Inverness.
One of the suspects was last seen cycling towards Friars Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Two Inverness shops have been targeted in a suspected crime spree.

Police are appealing for information following a string of break-ins to shops in the city-centre.

The first incident occurred at around 3.40am on Saturday, September 21 whereby a man forced entry to a shop on Friars Street.

He cycled onto Friars Street from Telford Street, and left the scene cycling towards Friars Bridge.

He is described as a white man of slim build. He was wearing a grey long-sleeve top, dark-coloured gilet with the hood up, and dark-coloured Adidas jogging bottoms.

He also had on a black cap, black trainers, and a black Adidas backpack.

Then this morning – Sunday, September 22 – at around 1am, a man was seen forcing entry to a shop in the Telford Street area.

He is described as white, of average height, and slim build.

He was wearing all dark-coloured clothing – a jacket with the hood up, jogging bottoms, trainers, and a rucksack.

Police say it is currently unknown whether the incidents are linked, but inquiries are ongoing.

Officers are asking anyone to share information which could help with their investigation.

Contact 101, quoting incident CR/0354549/24 for Friars Street and CR/355787/24 for Telford Street.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

