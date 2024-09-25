Inverness planning: Hotel and ‘commercial space’ among major new development in the pipeline for Inverness Campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness planning: Hotel and ‘commercial space’ among major new development in the pipeline for Inverness Campus

The latest planning update for Inverness is here.

By Stuart Findlay
Inverness Campus is going to see some big changes. Image: HIE
Inverness Campus is going to see some big changes. Image: HIE

It’s time for Planning Ahead – a round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Inverness.

A hotel and a huge amount of “commercial space” are among the plans for a major new development at Inverness Campus.

There is a new application for a residential institution at a big property on the outskirts of the city.

It follows the withdrawal of earlier plans for an HMO at Westview House.

And a care home which was closed after a damning report is set to become retirement flats.

But first, let’s look at the big plans for Inverness Campus in a bit more detail.

Campus phase two will be ‘substantially bigger’ than phase one

Major development is on the horizon at Inverness Campus after Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) lodged a scoping application for a hotel and 750,000 sq ft of “commercial floorspace”.

The proposal is denoted as phase two of Inverness Campus.

According to the plans, it will be “substantially bigger” than phase one.

All going well, construction could begin as early as 2026.

But the work won’t be completed until the A9-A96 East Link Road – which currently has no expected construction date – is built.

The 215-acre campus is already the home of UHI Inverness, the National Treatment Centre and a number of technology and life science organisations.

Inverness Campus is a popular spot for runners. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The HIE application is at a very early stage.

A scoping opinion is usually sought by an applicant so it can have an idea of what needs to be included in a future planning application.

The huge 750,000 sq ft space is listed as being class 4.

That covers business and commercial use. But before you begin expecting a string of big-name retailers, it also covers research and development of products, a more likely use of the space.

More than half of the space could form “part of a green freeport designation”.

Most of the site, which will sit between the A9 and the new A9-A96 link road, is currently used as agricultural land.

There will need to be significant archaeological investigation into the land as previous surveys have uncovered a “substantial” amount of prehistoric evidence within the site.

Fresh housing application to be considered after HMO objections

Highland councillors have been asked to approve plans for a “residential institution” on the outskirts of Inverness.

Gateway – which was formerly known as the Highland Homeless Trust – wants to change the use of Westview House, which lies off the B9006 towards Nairnside.

It previously lodged an application for an HMO – a house in multiple occupation – at the site.

That application gathered a number of objections and was covered in an earlier P&J planning update.

A number of the objections related to concerns about drugs and alcohol misuse.

The application will be decided by Highland councillors. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Gateway withdrew the application and then lodged another saying it would be a residential institution rather than a HMO.

In the new application, it states that the property will be used to house six people.

A report said: “The residents who will be accommodated at Westview House are aged between 40 to 75 and all have learning disabilities.

“None of them consume alcohol or take illicit drugs.

“The accommodation will be staffed 24/7 (with a member of staff present overnight) by trained and experienced support staff.”

The application has been recommended for approval by planning officer Christine Macleod.

It will decided by the council’s south planning committee on October 1.

Care home’s new lease of life as retirement flats

Retirement flats could replace a care home which closed earlier this year after a damning inspection report.

The Cradlehall Care Home closed its doors for the final time in April.

Its registration was cancelled after an inspector assessed five key areas as “unsatisfactory” – the lowest grading possible from the Care Inspectorate.

During a damning inspection between February 26 and March 28 this year, inspectors said they found “significant gaps” in staff training, as well as the negative impact of using temporary and unskilled workers.

The former Cradlehall Care Home. Image: Sitepride

They said residents were often “ignored for long periods”, protection issues were not always investigated and family members said they often had to step in to help with care.

A new application for 17 retirement flats and one for a caretaker has now been lodged by Sitepride Limited.

According to the plans, the building will be refurbished and redeveloped and then marketed to over-55s.

A statement from Sitepride said: “We are confident that the submitted development proposals respond sensitively to the existing site context whilst providing a much needed aged-defined housing opportunity for Cradlehall, with a distinctive new retirement flats development that creates a positive contribution to the local context.”

Riverside house demolition

Plans have been approved to demolish a house close to the River Ness.

The application to knock down the building at 13A Island Bank Road has been made by Ronald McLeman.

The plan is to build a new house in its place.

According to a report on the existing building’s condition, there are numerous issues.

How the house currently looks. Image: Ronald McLeman

A home report could not be carried out on the site as it “can not be classed as a habitable dwelling”.

The report added: “The house is a health hazard and is not in a habitable state.

“Water ingress through the floor, walls and roof over the years have created a damp environment not suitable for living.

“The damp has caused structural problems to the property with timbers rotting.”

The application has been approved by Highland Council.

What else is happening?

In the city centre, an application has been lodged to turn offices in five holiday lets.

Ahmed Munawar wants to make the changes at 3 Union Street, in a space which was recently home to the Y People housing support service.

A number of alterations to fireproof the former Dunbar’s Hospital in Church Street will go ahead after plans were approved.

Another three objections have been raised by the Whin Park Guest House’s expansion plans.

And in the Longman estate, IRN Security has announced plans to build a new industrial unit.

The business is struggling to store all of the equipment and materials it needs in its current space.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

For more Inverness news and updates join our local Facebook group.

