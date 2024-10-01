Dobbies to close Inverness store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Dobbies to close Inverness store

The garden centre is one of 17 to close across the UK.

By Michelle Henderson
Dobbies have unveiled plans to close their Inshes Retail Park store. Image: Google Street View.
Dobbies have unveiled plans to close their Inshes Retail Park store. Image: Google Street View.

Inverness jobs are at risk of being axed as Dobbies announce plans to close its Highland Capital store.

The retailer has earmarked its Inshes Retail Park centre for closure as part of a new restructuring plan.

The garden centre is one of 17 locations across the UK and the only Scottish store at risk of being shut down.

A total of 33 jobs are hanging in the balance as a result of the scheme.

The plan was masterminded to help return the “business to profitability” after being hit by “uneconomical rent costs.”

Bosses have confirmed the store will likely close by the end of 2024 if their restructuring plans are approved.

In a statement, a Dobbies spokesperson said; “We are implementing a Restructuring Plan to address historically uneconomical rent costs and to create a strong platform to return our business to profitability, access future investment, and to ensure a sustainable, long-term future for Dobbies.

“We are sorry to confirm that this includes the closure of our Inverness store. Subject to the Restructuring Plan being approved, we expect this store to cease trading by the end of the year. Until that time, the store will remain open as usual.”

Dobbies Garden Centre at Inshes Retail Park in Inverness
Dobbies Garden Centre is among a host of retailers at Inshes Retail Park. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Inverness jobs could face the axe

The retailer has been a popular feature in Inverness for more than a decade.

Plans for the garden centre, which shares a building with Tesco Extra, were unveiled back in 2012, creating around 120 local jobs.

More than a decade on, workers have been left fearing for their jobs.

A total of six full-time jobs and 27 part-time jobs will be cut if the Inverness Dobbies store closes.

As it stands, 465 people out of the firm’s 3,600-strong workforce are facing unemployment as part of the plans.

The restructuring plan outlines the closure of 11 unprofitable sites and six unprofitable little dobbies sites.

Negotiations are underway at nine other locations to seek temporary rent reductions.

Conversation