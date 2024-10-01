Dobbies to close Inverness store

Inverness jobs are at risk of being axed as Dobbies announce plans to close its Highland Capital store.

The retailer has earmarked its Inshes Retail Park centre for closure as part of a new restructuring plan.

The garden centre is one of 17 locations across the UK and the only Scottish store at risk of being shut down.

A total of 33 jobs are hanging in the balance as a result of the scheme.

The plan was masterminded to help return the “business to profitability” after being hit by “uneconomical rent costs.”

Bosses have confirmed the store will likely close by the end of 2024 if their restructuring plans are approved.

In a statement, a Dobbies spokesperson said; “We are implementing a Restructuring Plan to address historically uneconomical rent costs and to create a strong platform to return our business to profitability, access future investment, and to ensure a sustainable, long-term future for Dobbies.

“We are sorry to confirm that this includes the closure of our Inverness store. Subject to the Restructuring Plan being approved, we expect this store to cease trading by the end of the year. Until that time, the store will remain open as usual.”

Inverness jobs could face the axe

The retailer has been a popular feature in Inverness for more than a decade.

Plans for the garden centre, which shares a building with Tesco Extra, were unveiled back in 2012, creating around 120 local jobs.

More than a decade on, workers have been left fearing for their jobs.

A total of six full-time jobs and 27 part-time jobs will be cut if the Inverness Dobbies store closes.

As it stands, 465 people out of the firm’s 3,600-strong workforce are facing unemployment as part of the plans.

The restructuring plan outlines the closure of 11 unprofitable sites and six unprofitable little dobbies sites.

Negotiations are underway at nine other locations to seek temporary rent reductions.