Inverness residents react as Dobbies Garden Centre to close

Plans to close Dobbies Garden Centre in Inverness have been met with mixed feelings as some shoppers claim standards at the firm have slipped.

Bosses announced on Tuesday the city’s branch at Inshes Retail Park is one of 17 premises earmarked to shut by the end of the year.

More than 30 workers are facing unemployment if closure goes ahead as planned.

The news has been met with mixed feelings with some feeling the firm is unable to compete with other businesses in the city.

However, some feel its closure would be a “blow to Inverness.”

Inverness residents speak about Dobbies future

We spoke to shoppers at Inshes Retail Park to get their take on the news.

A female shopper and regular customer at Dobbies said losing the store will be a “blow” to the city.

She said: “I saw it online and thought, “Not another blow for Inverness.”

“I’ll be sad to see it go. It is probably my go-to garden centre.

“It’s just another blow for Inverness in terms of shopping. It is not just a garden centre, people go to the coffee shop.”

Another shopper echoed her disappointment, saying: “It is pretty sad actually. I go in quite a lot and buy plants. I thought there would be enough competition for Simpsons and Dobbies but possibly not. There are loads of shops closing down, it is such a shame.

“This is the Highlands of Scotland. We have got such a lot of lovely places here but it just looks empty in the centre.”

‘Nothing safe in Inverness’

One woman said she often enjoys a wander around the store. She said: “I only come into town now and again and when I do come, I come up here and I quite often wander around Dobbies.

“I believe I would miss it, especially for the garden as well. In the summertime, I buy my bedding plants out of there. There is nothing safe in Inverness now.”

Kenny Cameron feels the busy traffic may be putting people off shopping in the city.

He said: “I never shop in Dobbies but I don’t want to see it shut. You don’t want to see any store shut.

“Inverness is a terrible place to shop because of the traffic. They are building more houses, but the infrastructure isn’t there and the roads around Inverness are a nightmare to drive on. The worst city.”

Shoppers fear standards have slipped at Dobbies

Locals have also taken to social media to have their say on the plans and show sympathy to affected workers.

Taking to the comments on What’s Happening Inverness page, one person wrote: ”The cafe is awful, Simpsons is so much better.”

Another added: “The cafe has been terrible for a long time. It’s a confusing and expensive shop trying to be many things and succeeding at none.”

A regular customer at the city store admits they have opted to go elsewhere as standards began to slip, writing: “Visited the store on a regular basis until the last few months.

“Café not organised at all.

“I had to wait 25 minutes for 2 x ham, egg and chips. Was told they were waiting for eggs. Plants are not in good condition, and shop items over-priced. Off to Simpsons from now on.”

Another woman said: “So sad all the staff are losing their job. I’ve been going there for years, so gutted.”