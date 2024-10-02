The Outrun could be Orkney’s version of tourism-boosting telly hit Shetland, says councillor turned movie extra

With the release of The Outrun, Orkney has been experiencing a moment in the cinematic spotlight…

The film, largely shot in the county, is based on Orcadian writer Amy Liptrot’s memoir and stars Hollywood A-lister and four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan.

Doing the rounds at film festivals, it has wowed critics and Ronan’s performance is generating awards buzz.

All this has meant a wide audience experiencing Orkney’s rugged, windswept natural beauty, perhaps more so than ever before.

Councillor for Kirkwall East John Ross Scott knows a thing or two about the film – after signing up to be a background extra.

Though, admittedly, his time on screen doesn’t even quite add up to 15 seconds of fame…

‘We have to be prepared for tourism boom’

John spent a day dressed as a fisherman, pairing up with fellow extra and actual fisherman Roy Seatter, as scenes with Little Women star Ronan were shot in Stromness last year.

He spoke to us about the film and the potential impact on Orkney, which has been feeling the pressures of being a must-visit destination for cruise liners.

Comparing the film’s potential impact to that already-seen north of Orkney as a result of the hit crime show Shetland, he said: “If there is an influx of tourists as a result of this – as I’m sure there will be – there will be real pressure.

“If the film goes on to get Oscar status, it will attract people and we have to be prepared for that.”

John added: “At the moment, there is already an influx of tourists and there’s a big pressure on Orkney – and people living here know it.

“The infrastructure is the big issue. We need more toilets, we need more facilities and we need to repair things that are being run down by tourism.

“There are so many things we need to be alert to.”

The councillor is not wrong. The county has a booming tourism industry, welcoming over 200 cruise liners this year alone.

While many aspects of this are welcome, some have frustrated the locals.

County already facing problems caused by cruise liner visits

Hundreds of cruise liner visits per year have meant the council stepping in to ease the pressure on infrastructure.

This has included guidance for cycle groups coming off the ships and introducing a system to limit the size of cruise ships that could dock in Kirkwall at one time.

There have also been issues with a lack of toilets at the famous Ring of Brodgar, leading to unfortunate consequences.

The idea of a further increase in tourism is obviously a concern.

But, ultimately, the councillor was positive about the county welcoming new visitors.

He said: “The film will attract people and there is pressure through that.

“But Orkney is willing to bear that pressure.”

Kirkwall’s Pickaquoy Cinema hosted a premier event for The Outrun just over a week ago.

The film’s star Ronan, Amy Liptrot, and producer Dominic Norris attended the Kirkwall showing before moving on to the tiny island of Papa Westray – one of the film’s central locations – for another screening.

And, inevitably, the Phoenix Cinema’s schedule is full to the brim with screenings over the next few weeks.

So, what do Orcadians think of the film?

“Orcadians can be really canny folk, Mr Scott chuckled, “and don’t like to put their head above the parapet.”

He continued: “But I was quite stunned by the response, which has been ‘this is great and we’re glad this film has been made.’

“I asked a lot of people what they thought coming out of it. Not one of them said it was a bad film.

“One of them said it was quite ‘in your face’… But I think there is joy in knowing Amy and knowing the trials and tribulations she went through.

“It’s a phenomenal film and should be seen by everyone – and not just to see my 10 seconds in it!”

A film for people who love nature and those who have experienced addiction of any kind

John added: “It’ll be remembered for a long time to come.

“It’s a film for people who love nature, for people who have experienced addiction of any kind.

“And the film certainly paints Orkney in a good light.

“I believe it will be good for the county in the long run.

“After seeing the film, some might want to visit in mid-winter to experience the wildness and the waves.

“But I think I would prefer to be somewhere else at that time of year…”

