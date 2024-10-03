Inverness antique shop owner retires after years of ‘bringing happiness’ to curious customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness antique shop owner retires after years of ‘bringing happiness’ to curious customers

Barbara Crook, a former lawyer who opened Old Town Curiosities in 2018, shared her memories and anecdotes about the unique store.

Steven and Barbara Crook and Old Town Curiosities shop
Barbara Crook, who runs the Old Town Curiosities shop in Inverness, has decided to retire. Pictured with husband Steven. Image: Barbara Crook/Alberto Lejarraga
By Alberto Lejarraga

A popular Inverness antique shop will close its doors this month.

Barbara Crook, 63, owner of Old Town Curiosities on Bank Street, has decided it is time to retire and travel around Scotland with her husband Steven, 68, who also helped her at the shop.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, she said: “My husband is now 68 and I’m not that far behind, so I’ve decided we need to get out more on beautiful days like today.”

A former lawyer fed up with the “misery” of legal work, she opened Old Town Curiosities to “bring happiness” instead.

Now, six years later, her adventure comes to an end, but she will be taking all the “lovely memories” with her.

“What I’ll miss the most is the people,” she said.

Inverness Old Town Curiosities to close down

Barbara and Steven moved up from Preston to the Highlands nearly 20 years ago after falling in love with the Cairngorms on a hiking holiday.

She explained: “I booked a lot of walking holidays in the Cairngorms and that was it, we just fell in love with Scotland.

Old Town Curiosities has welcomed thousands of curious visitors over the years. Image: Old Town Curiosities Facebook

“In a very short period of time we packed our jobs and moved to Scotland, and we’ve been here ever since.”

Tired of her work as a solicitor, she took over the beautiful Salvation Army building by River Ness.

Mrs Crook explained: “We had driven past the building many times and it had been to let for ages, so I went to have a look at it.

The couple renovated the historical building on Bank Street. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“It was falling into a bit of disrepair and the roof needed work, but my husband and I rolled our sleeves up and made it what it is today.”

The couple uncovered many original features and said they are proud of “having saved a nice building for Inverness.”

Mrs Crook explained that being an antique dealer “is in her DNA” as she used to go with her grandad Bill to antique auctions back in England.

She describes the shop as a “rehoming centre for stuff”.

“I love my job because we take what someone has treasured and looked after in the past and then showcase it until someone else looks after it.

“It’s just nice when someone finds something special and that makes me happy too.”

‘Nobody needs anything when they come into my shop but it’s amazing what they get out with’

When asked what she will miss the most, she said: “The people”.

She explained she has a lot of regular customers and people who come to the shop every time they are in Inverness.

“I’ve got a train driver who does the LNER London to Inverness route and has been coming in for years.

The antique shop will be missed by locals and visitors. Image: Old Town Curiosities Facebook

“She’s lovely and desperately tries to work her shift the days I’m open and always takes back lots of stuff in her carriage.

Mrs Crook explained that one of the nicest moments at the shop was when they reopened after covid.

“On the very first day after the big lockdown an elderly lady who lives across the bridge came in as soon as we opened.

The shop opened in 2018. Image: Old Town Curiosities Facebook

“She said ‘I’ve missed coming here; I was so looking forward to coming back’.

“I thought, that’s really lovely; you don’t realise how much happiness you can bring to people sometimes.”

A human-size army mannequin ‘weirdest thing’ she has had

Mrs Crook explained that the most bizarre item she has ever had at the shop was a human-size army mannequin.

She said: “I used to have a human-size mannequin; he probably came from a museum as he was like an army soldier with his uniform on and looked like a real person,

“I brought it home before taking it to the shop and I can remember my husband saying, ‘Why have you bought this?’

Mrs Crook said the army mannequin was quite scary. Image: Barbara Crook

“Even my dogs didn’t like him they used to growl at him; he was quite scary and the weirdest thing I’ve ever had.

“But we put him at the front door of the shop and people loved him and many used to take photos of him because he looked like a real soldier standing there.”

This 1791 silver whisky decanter label is the oldest item at the shop. Image: Barbara Crook

Meanwhile, regarding the oldest thing she currently has at the shop, she revealed this 1791 silver whisky decanter label.

Old Town Curiosities owner retires to ‘finish her bucket list’

Old Town Curiosities will close its doors for the last time on Monday, October 28.

Mrs Crook told The P&J that she hopes the building will carry on “being some kind of retail space”.

Locals still have a few weeks to visit the shop. Image: Old Town Curiosities Facebook

“I hope someone else takes it on and looks after it as I have looked after it.”
The couple now plans “to do a lot of walking”.

Mrs Crook concluded: “There is still so much we haven’t seen or done, and I have decided now it’s the time; I need to finish my bucket list.

“We have lived in Scotland for 20 years next year, and there’s still so much we want to see.”

Conversation