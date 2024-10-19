Go Outdoors to take over Inverness’ Blacks store next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Go Outdoors to take over Inverness’ Blacks store next year

The major outdoor sports retailer will take over the Academy Street premises at the start of 2025.

Closing down signs have been put up at the Blacks store on Academy Street.
Closing down signs have been put up at the Blacks store on Academy Street. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

A long-established Inverness retailer will say goodbye to the Highland capital next year.

The Blacks store on Academy Street will close its doors in January 2025.

Closing down signs were put up at the front of the outdoor shop earlier this week.

The signs read: “CLOSING DOWN. ALL STOCK MUST GO!

“30% OFF ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING”

The Press and Journal can now confirm that the store will be taken over by another major outdoor retailer.

All items at the Inverness’ Blacks store have 30% off. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

A Go Outdoors Express will open in January 2025, as soon as the current Blacks store shuts.

It will be the second Go Outdoors shop in the Highland capital, as the major retailer already has a store on Glendoe Terrace, in the Merkinch area.

Go Outdoors to take over Blacks on Inverness Academy Street

Blacks and Go Outdoors are both part of the JD Group.

Founded in Sheffield in 1998, Go Outdoors has over 80 stores across the country.

The JD Sports group explained the new store will give customers “more access to the best value and brands, including more ways to use their GO membership.”

The Blacks shop is at a prime location in Inverness city centre. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Lee Bagnall, CEO of JD Outdoors said: “With the best outdoor brands we are confident this conversion will offer a rewarding shopping experience for outdoor enthusiasts in Inverness.

“The new GO Express store will also allow Inverness shoppers to benefit from our GO Outdoors loyalty programme, which provides lower prices available for members.

“While this may come as a surprise to some of our loyal Blacks’ customers in Inverness, we are committed to continuing to provide the level of service and quality that our customers expect in the GO Express stores.”

More from Inverness

Inverness Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned jail is on cards if he commits more offences
Police vehicle on residential street Craigard Terrace in Kinmylies areas of Inverness.
Warning issued after reports of person 'trying car doors' in Inverness west end
To go with story by Louis Delbarre. MacCallums Bar, inverness Picture shows; MacCallums Bar, inverness. inverness. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 24/05/2022
Inverness pub thug 'came off worse' after picking fight with top Thai kickboxer
A96 drivers will be subject to delays. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Delays for A96 motorists as 13 days of roadworks to start at Inverness airport
CRELECTIONPJ The election count starfts in the Highland Football Academy, Dingwall for the Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross constituency as well as the Inverness, Skye and Wester Ross constituency. 4th July '24 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland Council puts major election result delay down to 'lack of focus' and 'fatigue'…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Landscape gardener banned from approaching ex for two years after violent domestic dispute
Craig and Caren Christie of Inverness who married at Raigmore Hospital just weeks before Craig passed away.
Wife's tribute to Elgin and Inverness fireman Craig Christie, who died just weeks after…
Uber phone app on Elgin High Street.
Calls to support local taxi drivers but more choice welcomed: Elgin and Inverness react…
David Mead set up the new group in Inverness to help support men's mental health
How an Aviemore grandfather overcame his own ordeal to help get men talking about…
New Craigs Psychiatric Hospital
'Water not suitable for drinking' at Inverness psychiatric ward

Conversation