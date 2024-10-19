Go Outdoors to take over Inverness’ Blacks store next year

A long-established Inverness retailer will say goodbye to the Highland capital next year.

The Blacks store on Academy Street will close its doors in January 2025.

Closing down signs were put up at the front of the outdoor shop earlier this week.

The signs read: “CLOSING DOWN. ALL STOCK MUST GO!

“30% OFF ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING”

The Press and Journal can now confirm that the store will be taken over by another major outdoor retailer.

A Go Outdoors Express will open in January 2025, as soon as the current Blacks store shuts.

It will be the second Go Outdoors shop in the Highland capital, as the major retailer already has a store on Glendoe Terrace, in the Merkinch area.

Go Outdoors to take over Blacks on Inverness Academy Street

Blacks and Go Outdoors are both part of the JD Group.

Founded in Sheffield in 1998, Go Outdoors has over 80 stores across the country.

The JD Sports group explained the new store will give customers “more access to the best value and brands, including more ways to use their GO membership.”

Lee Bagnall, CEO of JD Outdoors said: “With the best outdoor brands we are confident this conversion will offer a rewarding shopping experience for outdoor enthusiasts in Inverness.

“The new GO Express store will also allow Inverness shoppers to benefit from our GO Outdoors loyalty programme, which provides lower prices available for members.

“While this may come as a surprise to some of our loyal Blacks’ customers in Inverness, we are committed to continuing to provide the level of service and quality that our customers expect in the GO Express stores.”