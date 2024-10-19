North of Scotland Cup final and Highland League results: Brora Rangers claim the cup in style against Clachnacuddin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North of Scotland Cup final and Highland League results: Brora Rangers claim the cup in style against Clachnacuddin

We round-up the North of Scotland Cup final and Breedon Highland League action.

By Callum Law
Shane Sutherland celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers in their North of Scotland Cup final triumph against Clachnacuddin. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.
Shane Sutherland celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers in their North of Scotland Cup final triumph against Clachnacuddin. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

Brora Rangers romped to North of Scotland Cup glory by beating Clachnacuddin 6-1 in the final at Station Park in Nairn.

Shane Sutherland bagged a hat-trick for the Cattachs with a Josh Meekings own goal and counters from Colin Williamson and Craig MacKenzie adding to the score.

Brora produced a tremendous display of free-flowing football which the Lilywhites were unable to live with.

It’s the ninth time Brora have won the North of Scotland Cup and the seventh time they have claimed the trophy since 2013.

The victory makes it back-to-back North of Scotland Cup triumphs for manager Steven Mackay, who won the tournament with Nairn County last season.

Clach found the net in stoppage time through Lewis Mackenzie, but their wait for first trophy since 2014 and a first North of Scotland Cup success since September 2001 goes on.

Fast start

Brora came flying out of the traps and took the lead in the fifth minute.

From a throw in they worked the ball into Ali Sutherland at the edge of the penalty area and his pinpoint pass released Shane Sutherland – who had beaten the offside trap – and he finished into the bottom right corner from 12 yards.

The Cattachs kept the pressure on. Two minutes later Tony Dingwall’s free-kick from the right fell for Shane Sutherland with his effort deflected wide.

From the resultant inswinging Dingwall corner on the left, Michael Finnis’ close range header was brilliantly clawed away by the left hand of Clach goalkeeper Joe Malin.

James Wallace also had a shot deflected wide for Brora and MacKenzie finished a Tom Kelly delivery at the back post, but the ball had drifted out of play after Kelly crossed.

Clach’s number five Josh Meekings heads into his own net for Brora’s second goal.

The intensity of Brora’s play was suffocating Clach and they doubled their lead after half an hour.

MacKenzie’s inswinging corner from the right was headed into his own net by former Cattachs defender Meekings with Dingwall also in close attendance.

Five minutes later Brora effectively wrapped up their victory when Wallace raced down the left flank and picked out Shane Sutherland inside the area and he angled a low finish across Malin and into the net.

Despite being three goals to the good, the Sutherland side continued to push for more. A great first touch from Wallace plucked a Dingwall cross out of the air, but Malin blocked the shot which followed.

Then just before the interval, Shane Sutherland curled a shot narrowly wide as he tried to complete his hat-trick.

More of the same for Brora

At the start of the second half, the Cattachs continued where they had left off. In the 48th minute, Dingwall’s inswinging corner from the left was headed home by the unmarked Williamson at the front post.

There was no let up at all from Brora and they added another two goals to their tally either side of the hour mark.

On 59 minutes, Kelly’s cross from the right was nodded in by Shane Sutherland at the back post to complete his treble.

Two minutes later Max Ewan found Shane Sutherland on the right side of the box and his low ball across was tapped in by MacKenzie.

Shane Sutherland was Brora’s hat-trick hero against Clach.

Soon after Malin was pulling off heroics to prevent further goals. He tipped over MacKenzie’s net-bound free-kick from 25 yards and then made a superb double save to repel headers from Williamson and Finnis.

Clach’s first effort at goal came with quarter of an hour left when sub Scott Davidson found himself in space inside the box, but Cammy Mackay made a good save down to his right.

In the closing stages, another Lilywhites sub Troy Cooper had a strike from 25 yards held by Mackay, while at the other end Malin flew to his left tip away Williamson’s curler from long range.

In the second minute of injury time, Clach got a consolation. Davidson’s ball across from the right broke back for Lewis Mackenzie and his effort from 15 yards flashed beyond Mackay with the aid of a deflection.

Highland League results

Strathspey Thistle moved off the bottom of the Breedon Highland League on goal difference by thrashing Rothes 6-0 at Mackessack Park.

James McShane, Daniel Whitehorn, Josh Race – who was later sent off – and Kieran Chalmers found the net, while Paul Brindle bagged a brace – the first of which came from the penalty spot.

Formartine United won 1-0 against champions Buckie Thistle at North Lodge Park.

Paul Young’s goal gave Fraserburgh a 1-0 win against Inverurie Locos at Bellslea.

Forres Mechanics ended Brechin City’s unbeaten start in the Breedon Highland League with a dramatic 3-2 victory at Mosset Park.

Fraser MacLeod put the table toppers ahead, but Calum Frame and Jordan Alonge soon had the Can-Cans in front.

Dayle Robertson equalised for the Hedgemen, but Aidan Cruickshank netted a last-gasp winner for Forres.

Huntly came from behind to beat Nairn County 2-1 at Christie Park. Gary Kerr put the Wee County ahead, but Callum Murray and Angus Grant turned things around for the Black and Golds.

Deveronvale triumphed 4-0 against 10-man Lossiemouth at Princess Royal Park.

Adam Reid scored twice for the Banffers, Coasters goalkeeper Stuart Knight was then sent off just before half-time and Ben Hermiston and Jack Mitchell scored for the hosts in the second period.

Banks o’ Dee won 3-0 against Turriff United at the Haughs. Michael Philipson notched a double, with Kane Winton also on target.

Brody Alberts’ late goal gave Keith a 1-0 win against Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

