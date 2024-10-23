Inverness planning: Two new takeaways in the pipeline as one cafe proposal is ditched

It’s time for Planning Ahead – a round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Inverness.

Inverness Campus is back in this instalment as more pavements are planned to improve the safety of pedestrians.

There are changes lined up at the site of a former city centre bar and the approach to Ardersier Port looks set for a makeover.

But first, let’s take a look at plans for two new takeaways on the Longman industrial estate.

Hot food at former lighting shop

Two new takeaways look to be on the way at a city industrial estate.

An application has been lodged by J P & A Headon to turn the space formerly occupied by Pagazzi Lighting on Henderson Road into units selling hot food.

The shop is located in a small retail park close to the junction of Henderson Road and Longman Road.

The unit in question is next to Toolstation and, after Pagazzi closed down, has been used as a pop-up shop for New Start Highland.

If the planning application is successful, the former shop will be split into two separate units and both will operate as a takeaway.

No further information about what kind of food they will sell or what companies are involved has been given.

Crown and City Centre Community Council has not raised any official objection to the plans.

However, there are some concerns about traffic at the nearby junction.

The community council’s chairwoman Fiona MacBeath said: “As a community council we have discussed this planning application and have no objections to the plan.

“However, some serious concerns were voiced by several members over the amount of traffic two more takeaways could generate at a junction that is currently in a difficult position, being in such close proximity to the junction of Henderson Road and Longman Road.

“We would like this to be taken into consideration when completing a decision.”

Pavements at Inverness Campus

More pavements for pedestrians are due to be put in at Inverness Campus.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has lodged plans for the work at its flagship site, which is home to UHI Inverness, the national treatment centre and a number of businesses.

Some of the roads at the campus are used as a shared space between cars, cyclists and pedestrians.

Last year, plans were approved to add some new pavements to the original design.

These were situated alongside the main road which loops around the duck pond.

Another short section of pavement was added on the road leading towards the Scottish Vet Referrals building.

And now, providing the application is approved by Highland Council, that pavement will stretch all the way to the building itself.

The work is being done to improve the safety of pedestrians.

Last month, HIE published plans for a separate development at the campus.

If it goes ahead, a hotel and a huge amount of commercial space will be part of “phase two” of Inverness Campus.

Ardersier Port heritage

There are changes in the pipeline for the approach to the Port of Ardersier that will honour the site’s heritage.

An earlier planning application for Phase 1A of the port development was granted approval before current owners Haventus took control of the site.

That included a new entrance gateway, a security office, a heritage centre and a cafe.

However, a review of the heritage centre and discussions with local people has ultimately convinced Haventus to make some changes, including the removal of the cafe element from the plans.

A statement in the planning papers said: “A recent review of the proposed heritage centre facility, alongside detailed discussion with local community representatives, most particularly via the community liaison group, have identified that a range of alternative options may better serve the wider community and avoid duplicating cafe facilities that exist within surrounding villages and towns.”

The proposed heritage centre will also be replaced by a “purpose-designed” feature at the gateway to the port which honours the heritage of the site and its operation under McDermotts.

The statement added: “This comprises of a series of individual plaques set within a walled area that also incorporates a seating area and a cairn commemorating those who lost their lives during operations in the site’s days as an oil and gas fabrication yard.”

The McDermott Yard opened in the 1970s as part of the then newly-established North Sea oil and gas industry.

What else is happening?

In the city centre, Invopco (c/o the Gellions Bar) has lodged plans to make some changes to the entrance to Revolution, which closed recently.

There are few details with the application – but it seems to suggest a new bar/restaurant related to one of Inverness’s most popular hostelries could be about to take shape.

Niall Philips has applied to extend and make changes to a garage supporting the N Philips Mechanical Services business on Telford Road.

And lastly, High Life Highland has applied to extend the opening hours of football pitches at Inverness Royal Academy by one hour.

It is currently operating 9am until 9pm and has asked to change this to 10pm.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

