Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Young Aberdeen fan belts out classic Dons song in viral video

Euan Raitt, 11, was encouraged to sing the European Song by his twin brother Callen.

By Ross Hempseed

This is the moment a young Aberdeen fan sang his heart out on a trip to Celtic Park.

Euan Raitt, 11, from Garthdee, chanted the European Song after watching Celtic v Aberdeen at Celtic Park on Saturday.

The clip was shared on Facebook by charity The Kano Foundation, who aim to “keep football free for kids” and organised the day out for local youngsters.

Euan Page belted out the classic European Song in a room full of Celtic fans. Image: DC Thomson.
Euan (R) was encouraged to sing by his twin brother Callen (L). Image: DC Thomson.

More than 29,000 people have since watched the video, which was filmed in St Michaels Catholic Church in the Parkhead area of Glasgow as the group waited for the bus home.

Euan, whose favourite player is Duk, hopes the clip shows his “passion for the Dons” and he comes across as a “true Dons fan”.

He was encouraged to sing by his twin brother Callen.

Euan told The Press and Journal: “Callen chose the song and I just wanted to sing it cause I’ll always support the Dons and they will always be in my heart.

“I was really up for it when he gave me the mic because it’s one of my favourite songs.”

Their mum, Shelley Page, accompanied the kids on their trip to the match, which ended 2-2.

A group of Dons fans travelled to Celtic Park for the clash. Image: Shelley Page.

She said: “When the song first came on some people were looking about questioning who would put that on, but I have to say the fans welcomed us in.

“Knowing the atmosphere, we felt safe to sing the song and people cheered.”

Euan said “It’s crazy awesome” that so many people have watched the video and it made him “feel like a celebrity”.

The football-mad brothers have Pittodrie season tickets, but it was the first time they’d been to Celtic Park.

Young Aberdeen fan sings the European Song in viral video

The boys are now planning a return trip to Glasgow as Aberdeen take on Celtic in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden on November 2.

Euan added: “I thought the match was a really good clash in the second half because when they put Duk on, and while they did risk it and turned it well.

“I enjoyed the match, very exciting.

“I was sitting in the family stand and so I was so close I almost got smashed by the ball a couple of times.

“You could hear the away fans cheering. The atmosphere was absolutely amazing.

“It’s an experience I will never forget.”

