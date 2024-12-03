Jack and the Beanstalk: All you need to know about Inverness pantomime 2024

The countdown has officially begun for the return of Eden Court’s annual pantomime in Inverness.

The cast will take to the stage this festive season to perform their rendition of the classic tale, Jack and the Beanstalk.

The two-hour-long production will tell the story of the Trots family, who are so poor they don’t have a bean to their name.

A giant has been terrorising their village, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

Jack steps forward to defeat the giant, win the heart of the girl he loves, and turn his family’s fortunes around.

For those heading along to the Eden Court pantomime, we’ve put together a guide to everything you need to know for your night at the theatre.

When will 2024’s Inverness pantomime be showing?

Jack and the Beanstalk will be running from Wednesday, December 4 to Sunday, January 5 at Eden Court Theatre, Inverness.

During the course of the production, a series of school performances and relaxed performances have been included in the programme.

Relaxed performances have been adapted subtly to be suitable for neurodivergent people, dementia sufferers, those with a learning disability or children, who may become overwhelmed.

Sound levels will be reduced as lights in the Empire Theatre will be kept a little brighter.

Audience members will also be free to come and go as they please throughout the performance.

How long is the show?

The pantomime is approximately two hours and 30 minutes long.

Who’s starring in the show?

Popular actor and theatre performer Steven Wren will appear as Dame Tilly Trott and Ross Allan will portray Lazy Larry.

Ross Baxter will play the title role alongside Charis Murray as Jill, Colum Findley as Poison Ivy, Victoria Nicol as Fairy Faraway, and Joanne Randle as Lady Kessock.

They are joined by the ensemble Claire Darcy, Darcy Kim, Alicia April Curtis, Kyle Roberts, Finlay Gordon and Sam Jamison.

Where can I purchase tickets for the Eden Court pantomime?

Bookings can be made on the Eden Court Theatre website.

Tickets for the show vary in price depending on age, time of day of performance and area of seating.

There are special prices for group bookings and school performances.

Where can I park?

If you are planning to drive to Eden Court, located along the banks of the River Ness, you have a number of options in terms of parking.

There is a pay and display car park behind the venue, which charges £3 for up to four hours.

Spaces can be found within the car park to the rear of the Highland Council headquarters. Prices range from between £3 and £5.

Parking is also available at the nearby car park adjacent to Inverness Cathedral.

Alternative options include parking at the city’s Old Town Rose Street multi-storey car park, located 1.5 miles away from the venue.

How can I get to Eden Court Theatre by bus or train?

Sadly, there is no direct bus service to Eden Court.

The city’s bus station is located 1.5-miles away on Margaret Street; around a 15-minutes walk through the heart of the city centre.

Alternatively, the city’s train station is located nearby on Academy Street.