Do you recognize this man?: Inverness cafe release artist impression pictures of suspected hate crime yob

It comes after the cafe has been the subject of "10 hate crimes in the past year."

By Graham Fleming
A renewed appeal has been made to find the culprit of an Inverness city centre hate crime. Image: Xoko
A renewed appeal has been made to find the culprit of an Inverness city centre hate crime. Image: Xoko

An Inverness cafe have released new pictures of men believed to have committed a hate crime against them.

The Bridge Street coffee spot has become a popular haunt for its regulars since opening three years ago.

However, the business has recently been subject to a string of hate crimes.

Owners Tristan Aitchison and Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua recently told The Press and Journal that 10 of the incidents have been recorded in the last 12 months.

A photo taken whilst the incident was ongoing. Image: Xoko

Tristan Aitchison and Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua opened Xoko bakehouse and coffee bar to provide a safe and inclusive place for locals and visitors alike.

But on Saturday, the city-centre business was subjected to an attack as staff worked inside. The pride flag, flying outside the cafe, was torn down and the main window was spat on.

Now, in a bid to catch the yobs responsible, owners have called upon Thailand-based forensic artist Hew Morrison.

Forensic expert called upon to catch Inverness hate crime yobs

Originally from the Highland capital, Morrison is an expert in forensic imaging and facial identification – and volunteered his help to the cafe.

His work has allowed an ‘artist’s impression’ picture to be created of the people thought to be responsible.

Now, Xoko bosses have released the images and urged anyone who may recognise their face to come forward.

An artist’s impression of one of the suspects has been released. Image: Xoko/Hew Morrison

A new statement, posted online, reads: “On the night of October 12 and the next morning at at 2.53am our property was vandalised and our windows spat on.

“This, unfortunately, is not isolated. We have repeatedly been the target of hate incidents. 10, in little over a year.

“These include spitting, vandalism, and hate speech.

“We are therefore releasing this information in an effort to identify those responsible.”

The suspects are also described as follows:

  • Male 1: Roughly in his late teens-early 20’s. Dressed in a light coloured, hooded jacket, possibly Stone Island.
  • Male 2: Roughly in his late teens-early 20’s. Build, large.
  • Male 3: Roughly in his late teens-early 20’s. Build, slim.

Those with information can call Police Scotland on 101 referencing Xoko, 13 Bridge Street, Inverness or can visit: https://www.scotland.police.uk/secureforms/contact/

Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua, Ro O hEadhra and Tristan Aitchison holding a pride flag outside XOKO cafe in Inverness.
Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua, Ro O hEadhra and Tristan Aitchison holding a pride flag outside XOKO cafe in Inverness. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Investigation launched into hate crime

Officers have launched a probe into the incident which is being treated as a “hate crime.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson, at the time, said: “An investigation is under way after police received a report of a theft and vandalism at a café in Bridge Street, Inverness.

“The incident occurred on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

“Officers are treating the incident at a hate crime and enquiries are ongoing.”

Police have been contacted for further comment on this incident.

