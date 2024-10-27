Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy issues ‘fortress’ Pittodrie warning to Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy issues ‘fortress’ Pittodrie warning to Rangers

Aberdeen have won nine straight games at Pittodrie this season, their best run of home form since 2017.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen fans wave large flags during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee United at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen fans during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy has warned Rangers will enter “fortress” Pittodrie when the rivals clash on Wednesday.

The Reds’ sensational unbeaten start to the season under boss Jimmy Thelin extended to 15 games in all competitions with a New Firm derby win.

A 1-0 victory against Dundee United increased Aberdeen’s winning streak at Pittodrie to nine games this season, the best run of home form since 2017.

Under Swede Thelin the Dons have taken 25 points from a possible 27 in the Premiership.

Pittodrie has been sold out for back-to-back home wins against Dundee United and Hearts.

The stadium is heading for a third successive sell-out for the visit of Rangers as Thelin fever grips the Red Army.

Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Molloy, 23, said: “People are seeing we are winning week-in, week-out so why wouldn’t we build a fortress here.

“We make it very hard for any team to come here and get results.

“We are really building something here at Pittodrie.

“Recent history means there’s been a bit of a bite to it (Rangers game).

“But we are just going to go in to it and try to beat them like any other team.

“Why can’t we put it up to anyone on our day?

“If we believe in ourselves like we have been, we can get a result against anyone.

“We are full of belief right now and we see ourselves as one of the big teams.

“It’s about hard work and belief that you can beat anyone.

“There’s no reason to show up to a game and not think you are going to win.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates after Peter Ambrose scores to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates after Peter Ambrose scores to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Molloy not looking at Premiership table…yet

Aberdeen are riding high in the Premiership after a phenomenal start to the league campaign.

Boss Thelin has consistently played down any talk of a title push and insists the Reds are taking it one game at a time.

That outlook is being embraced by his in-form Reds.

When asked about topping the table, Molloy said: “I don’t look at it after nine games.

“There’s still a long way to go so there’s no reason to be caught up in the league title.”

Aberdeen fans display flags and banners during a Premiership match against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
The Aberdeen fans’ display during the Premiership match against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

‘There wasn’t any point where we were settling for a draw’

Aberdeen left it late in the New Firm derby when supersub Peter Ambrose fired home a dramatic winner in the 84th minute.

Striker Ambrose had only been on the pitch for two minutes when netting.

Centre-back Molloy insists he was always confident Aberdeen would engineer a winner if they remained calm and stuck to Thelin’s game-plan.

Aberdeen attacker Duk and Dundee United's Ryan Strain tussle for the ball at a sell-out Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen attacker Duk and Dundee United’s Ryan Strain at a sell-out Pittodrie. Image: SNS

He said: “We’re finding ways to win although we weren’t at our best against Dundee United.

“We still kept moving the ball, trying to get a bit of space and I always felt we would score.

“There wasn’t any point where we were settling for a draw and I said to myself ‘we’re going to find a way’.

“That’s what we’ve been doing all season so far.

“We’re a confident bunch but then why wouldn’t you be when you’re on a run like we are.

“There’s no doubt the comeback against Celtic last week was massive for the belief in the squad.

“We know that on our day we can beat anyone but we proved what we can do last week.

“That result and the way we got it was huge for the confidence of everyone.”

Aberdeen summer signing Gavin Molloy at the club's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Aberdeen summer signing Gavin Molloy at the club’s Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS

Thelin’s half-time message revealed

Aberdeen’s attacking edge was absent in a first-half where they managed just one shot, off target.

Thelin shook it up at the break by introducing winger Shayden Morris who came on for Topi Keskinen and had a major impact.

What did Thelin say at half-time?

Molloy said: “Just keep plugging away because we can break down teams if we move the ball fast.

“Keep making runs and angles for everyone so it wasn’t a big team talk, it was more about a change in attitude.”

Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Molloy’s role in winning goal

Molloy played a key role in the winning goal against Dundee United when delivering a cross deep into the box from the left.

That cross was fired back along the face of goal by Nicky Devlin to Ambrose who converted from five yards.

Molloy said: “When they sat back like they did, there are spaces in the wide areas on the sides.

“So I just stepped in there, put in a cross and luckily it was a good one.”

Conversation