Missing Inverness teenager last seen at Terminal V Festival in Edinburgh

A 19-year-old woman has been reported missing from Inverness after being last seen at a music festival.

Danielle Cameron, from Inverness, was last seen at the Terminal V Festival in Edinburgh on Friday, October 25.

Officers say she has links to the Lothian and Inverness areas.

The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a black outfit, Doc Marten boots, a black jacket with a red stripe down the side and a pink and yellow bag.

She is described to be around 5ft 2 with black dyed hair and a number of facial piercings.

Anyone with information that may help us in tracing Danielle can contact police via 101 quoting incident number 1469 of October 26.