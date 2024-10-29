Inverness Missing Inverness teenager last seen at Terminal V Festival in Edinburgh Danielle Cameron was last seen on Friday. By Ena Saracevic October 29 2024, 2:48 pm October 29 2024, 2:48 pm Share Missing Inverness teenager last seen at Terminal V Festival in Edinburgh Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6615575/danielle-cameron-missing-inverness/ Copy Link 0 comment Danielle Cameron has been reported missing from Inverness. Image: Police Scotland. A 19-year-old woman has been reported missing from Inverness after being last seen at a music festival. Danielle Cameron, from Inverness, was last seen at the Terminal V Festival in Edinburgh on Friday, October 25. Officers say she has links to the Lothian and Inverness areas. Image: Police Scotland. The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a black outfit, Doc Marten boots, a black jacket with a red stripe down the side and a pink and yellow bag. She is described to be around 5ft 2 with black dyed hair and a number of facial piercings. Anyone with information that may help us in tracing Danielle can contact police via 101 quoting incident number 1469 of October 26.
