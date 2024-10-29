Macy the Dalmatian: From long walks on the beach to radio star

Not many dog owners can say that their pooch is a radio host.

Susan Byers now has that claim to fame, as her Dalmatian Macy will feature as a presenter on Original 10Sticks.

The station will launch on Monday, November 4 in the build-up to Bonfire Night and will be playing soothing tracks for dogs around the north-east.

Macy will be one of several dogs whose barks will fill the presenter role on the station.

Macy makes it on Original 10Sticks

Susan said: “I’ve used similar tactics in the past for Macy on fireworks night I think it’s a great idea!

“She used to be so petrified of fireworks even to the point where we have tried building her a fort in the living room to keep her calm.

“Her age is a bit of a blessing in disguise when it comes to fireworks now, as her hearing has gotten a lot worse, she often doesn’t really hear them.

“It used to seem as though you only ever get fireworks on bonfire night.

“However now it seems as though people set them off for weeks in the lead-up to it!”

The 14-year-old pet is a much-loved member of Susan and husband Alex’s family.

Susan works as a drum tutor at her home in Bridge of Don, with Macy proving popular with the students as well.

Susan said: “She loves humans. I call her a Velcro dog because she sticks to you wherever you go!

“She always greets us with her cheeky smile.

Macy trades in the lead for a microphone on Original 10Sticks

Some of Susan’s most cherished memories of Macy involve her favourite walking spot at the beach.

Susan said: “At her grand old age, she is still doing well but she has slowed down. She still loves a short walk along the beach when she can.

“The beach has always been her favourite.”

The challenges that Macy now faces mean she has largely traded long walks for car journeys for treats.

Susan said: “As she struggles with her walks, her favourite adventures tend to be in the car.

“She loves a puppucino from Star Bucks or visiting her gran and grandad who always make sure to spoil her.”

Original 10Sticks will be available to stream on smart speaker and via the Original 106 app from November 4 – 10th.