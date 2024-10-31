Hunt for two missing teens last spotted at Inverness train station

Two teenagers that were last seen in Inverness have been reported missing prompting police to appeal for the public’s help.

Kayla Munro, 15 and Koby Watts, 13 were last seen at Inverness train station at 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 30.

Kayla is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, medium build with black hair curled with middle parting.

She was last seen wearing a green Oodie, black joggers and black trainers.

Koby is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, slim build with dyed brown hair short at sides and back.

He was last seen wearing black joggers, black hoodie jumper and white trainers.

Koby also has a nose piercing.

Police are asking for anyone with information that may help us locate Kayla or Koby is urged to contact us via 101 or online, quoting incident number 3267 of 30 October 2024.