Investigation launched after thief breaks into Inverness tyre shop and steals cash

Detectives are investigating after an ‘unknown person’ stole cash from an Inverness tyre shop.

The thief broke in through the back door of Kwik Fit, on Millburn Road, before stealing a quantity of cash.

It is not clear what time the person entered the shop, though officers say the robbery took place between 7.20pm on Sunday and 7.50pm on Monday.

They are now urging for anyone who may have heard or saw anything suspicious in the area to come forward.

The exact amount of cash taken from the Millburn Road shop has not been confirmed.

A Kwik Fit worker told the P&J: “They just stole cash.

“I can’t tell you how much because the auditors are looking into it now.

“They stole cash but we have 500 tyres here and they didn’t steal a single tyre.”

Police investigating break-in at Inverness Kwik Fit

Police are currently studying CCTV footage from the area to aid in the search for the thief.

Despite this, they are urging for anyone with additional footage to get in contact.

Detective constables in Inverness said: “Our inquiries are ongoing whereby we are continuing to gather and study CCTV from in and around the local area to assist us in establishing more information on this crime.

“We are asking anyone who may have heard or saw anything suspicious in the area or who may have dashcam footage and were driving within the vicinity of the premises that could assist our investigation to please contact 101 with reference number 0524 of November 4.”

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.