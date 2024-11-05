Investigation launched after thief breaks into Inverness tyre shop and steals cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investigation launched after thief breaks into Inverness tyre shop and steals cash

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

By Ena Saracevic & Alberto Lejarraga
Kwik Fit on Millburn Road in Inverness
The thief entered the Kwik Fit store on Millburn Road. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.

Detectives are investigating after an ‘unknown person’ stole cash from an Inverness tyre shop.

The thief broke in through the back door of Kwik Fit, on Millburn Road, before stealing a quantity of cash.

It is not clear what time the person entered the shop, though officers say the robbery took place between 7.20pm on Sunday and 7.50pm on Monday.

They are now urging for anyone who may have heard or saw anything suspicious in the area to come forward.

Exterior of Kwik Fit on Millburn Road in Inverness
A quantity of cash was stolen from the Inverness store. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.

The exact amount of cash taken from the Millburn Road shop has not been confirmed.

A Kwik Fit worker told the P&J: “They just stole cash.

“I can’t tell you how much because the auditors are looking into it now.

“They stole cash but we have 500 tyres here and they didn’t steal a single tyre.”

Police investigating break-in at Inverness Kwik Fit

Stacks of tyres at Inverness Kwik Fit
A Kwik Fit worker said he was surprised no tyres were stolen. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.

Police are currently studying CCTV footage from the area to aid in the search for the thief.

Despite this, they are urging for anyone with additional footage to get in contact.

Detective constables in Inverness said: “Our inquiries are ongoing whereby we are continuing to gather and study CCTV from in and around the local area to assist us in establishing more information on this crime.

“We are asking anyone who may have heard or saw anything suspicious in the area or who may have dashcam footage and were driving within the vicinity of the premises that could assist our investigation to please contact 101 with reference number 0524 of November 4.”

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

