William Morrison: The oldest jewellers in Inverness on how its heritage is a selling point – but don’t ask for an eye test

Walking into the William Morrison Jeweller in Inverness is like taking a step back in time.

Customers that come through the doors today are greeted by much the same décor as previous generations.

The Victorian Market premises has remained largely untouched since it was opened in 1902 in a salute to its founder.

Shop founder’s name lives on

Isaac Finkelstein was a leading light of Inverness’s small Jewish community until his death in 1963.

He moved to Inverness from Glasgow and initially sold his jewellery and watches on the station concourse.

Isaac sold the Railway Watch & Clock Company when he retired, but the original interior, including art deco glass panels, were preserved, along with the historic façade.

The original shop sign was altered only to include William Morrison’s name when he took over the business in 1998.

It is one of the most photographed buildings in the city and a regular magnet for visitors, including Mr Finkelstein’s relatives.

The business remains the oldest jewellers in Inverness and one of the oldest in Scotland.

Mr Morrison, known as Bill, originally opened a shop with his wife Evelyn in 1960 in the Victorian Market, in what is now the food hall.

His son, Willie, has worked in the business for nearly 50 years, having joined when he was 27.

“We’ve kept the place just as it was in 1902”, said Willie. “It’s a beautiful shop, we are very lucky.

“We recognise the value of keeping it the way it is. Everyone loves coming in.

“We will never change it, and I hope whoever takes over from me won’t change it.”

Treasure trove of antiques, jewellery and unusual gifts

One slight drawback is the elaborate glass front refers to the original business as ‘jewellers and opticians’ and offering ‘sight test free’ as Mr Finkelstein did.

“We have had people come in asking for eye tests”, says Willie. “But that was something done in 1902.”

Instead, the shop concentrates on its eclectic mix of Victorian and Edwardian jewellery, reproduction antiques, unusual gifts and watch and jewellery repairs.

The treasure trove of items can range from silver pendants costing £10 to diamond rings worth around £12,000.

The collection and the chance to uncover something different or unique continues to attract customers of all ages.

Willie says: “We have a large client base. People have been coming here since my father’s time and a lot of them are now considered friends.

“The type of things we sell is becoming more popular even among young people who want something different.

“The price of gold has gone up and probably will continue to do so, but people buy it as an investment.

“We are lucky in our trade, things don’t change that much. These sort of things are always popular and don’t go out of fashion.”

New market food hall has helped boost business

Already a busy shop, the jewellers has benefited from the refurbishment of the Victorian Market’s food hall which Willie campaigned for.

Two years after its redevelopment the market now attracts 10,000 people a day.

“We have had a very good season this year”, says Willie. “We have an excellent location which helps us a lot.

“But since they opened up the food hall it’s been booming.”

In keeping with shop’s link to the past, more modern retail advances such as online shopping or social media have yet to be embraced fully.

“We’re very old fashioned. I prefer the personal touch”, says Willie.

“We’re still living in the past, and quite happily doing so.”

Not ready to give up

Now 75, Willie continues to run the shop with three staff.

His wife Louise, who helped arrange the layout, remains involved as an advisor, while their son late Malcolm, who died last year, was previously an employee.

He has no plans to step down and intends keeping the Morrison name above the famous door for some time.

“I don’t want to give up. I’m not ready yet. I enjoy my job too much.”

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

William T Fraser and Son: how three generations of this family firm are changing funeral trends

Union Vinyl: How an obsession for collecting records cued up a business opportunity in Inverness

‘There is something special about buying from a local shopkeeper’: Meet the woman behind Inverness’s Drawing Room gift shop, a jewel in The Crown