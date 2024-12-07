Five attractions in Inverness you may not have visited (or even know about)

Inverness is known for its wealth of attractions for both locals and visitors to enjoy, from the castle to the Ness Islands and Culloden battlefield.

Then there is the world renowned Loch Ness on its doorstep, as well as other must-see locations such as the Clava Stones and the Caledonian Canal.

But there are some sites in the city where tourists, and in some cases locals, rarely venture.

We’ve picked out five spots you may wish to check out.

Top of Tomnahurich Hill

Where? IV3 5BD

The ‘hill of the yew trees’ in Gaelic, is a prominent city landmark overlooking the canal.

The municipal cemetery was developed there, originally occupying just the summit and slopes before being extended to the flat ground.

A walk to the top is well worth the effort for the panoramic view of Inverness.

As one Trip Adviser comment puts it: “Tomnahurich cemetery is a work of art.

“When you make the walk to the top you are rewarded with spectacular views overlooking the canal and the river.”

Among the graves, including many of prominent local people, are 89 maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission from the First World War and 80 from the Second World War.

Historic Environment Scotland says the 19th century cemetery is of ‘outstanding’ scenic interest and nature conservation value.

It is also considered to have ‘high’ historical and artistic interest.

Chapel Yard Cemetery

Where? IV1 1NA

One of three old burial yards in the city centre- the others are in Friars Street and the Old High Church.

The graveyard occupies a central site between Chapel Street and the dual carriageway from the Friar’s Bridge.

It is owned by Highland Council which included it in the Inverness Strategy as an area where more green accessible space could be created.

Sometimes known as St Mary’s, it was probably established by the order of Black Friars.

It is the burial spot or many prominent families and has a small number of World War One Commonwealth War Graves Commission headstones.

It was once an open area where a chapel dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Green was built.

The chapel disappeared hundreds of years ago and it is said Oliver Cromwell’s troops took every stone to build his citadel at the harbour.

Carnarc Point lighthouse

Where? IV3 8AJ

More of a beacon than a lighthouse, the green tower has a navigation light to mark the starboard side of the channel for vessels entering the port.

It belongs to the Port of Inverness but the area around it is leased to the Merkinch Local Nature Reserve which upgraded a path and installed benches.

The walk to the beacon from South Kessock provides a unique perspective of the Kessock Bridge and the Beauly Firth.

In the days before engines, there was a bridle path there and ships would sail to the entrance and then be towed by horses into the port.

It is still possible to see places near the light where horses were tied up for a rest.

It is unclear how old the light is, but it’s been there for over 100 years.

Craig Dunain Duck Pond

Where? IV3 8LP

Part of the Dunain Community Woods, the pond sits on the edge of a recent and growing housing scheme.

Today it is the starting point for walkers, mountain bikers and runners heading for the tracks through the woodland above.

But the pond was created around 140 years ago to enrich the lives of patients at the former Craig Dunain psychiatric hospital nearby.

After the hospital closed in 2000 the pond lay untended for a time.

In recent years the Dunain Community Woods voluntary group has upgraded the area, adding car parking and picnic tables.

It works in partnership with landowner Robertson Homes and the Co-op Local Community Fund group.

Four years ago local artists Susan McCreevy and Heather Afrin were commissioned to paint a giant mural portraying the wildlife around the pond.

Gruffalo Walk

Where? IV2 7DU

This is a fun woodland trail in Culloden Woods on the outskirts of the city.

It is known locally as the Gruffalo Walk as a number of wooden sculptures have been created resembling characters in the book by Julia Donaldson.

It tells the story of a mouse taking a walk in the woods and deceiving different predators, including the Gruffalo.

The walk gives children the chance to see different animals as they make their way around the wood.

