Five attractions in Inverness you may not have visited (or even know about)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Five attractions in Inverness you may not have visited (or even know about)

These are places well worth seeing if you know where to go.

By John Ross
The top of Tomnahurich Hill offers a spectacular view over the city. Image Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The top of Tomnahurich Hill offers a spectacular view over the city. Image Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Inverness is known for its wealth of attractions for both locals and visitors to enjoy, from the castle to the Ness Islands and Culloden battlefield.

Then there is the world renowned Loch Ness on its doorstep, as well as other must-see  locations such as the Clava Stones and the Caledonian Canal.

But there are some sites in the city where tourists, and in some cases locals, rarely venture.

We’ve picked out five spots you may wish to check out.

Top of Tomnahurich Hill

Where? IV3 5BD

The ‘hill of the yew trees’ in Gaelic, is a prominent city landmark overlooking the canal.

The municipal cemetery was developed there, originally occupying just the summit and slopes before being extended to the flat ground.

A walk to the top is well worth the effort for the panoramic view of Inverness.

The climb to the top of the hill is worth it. Image Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

As one Trip Adviser comment puts it: “Tomnahurich cemetery is a work of art.

“When you make the walk to the top you are rewarded with spectacular views overlooking the canal and the river.”

Among the graves, including many of prominent local people, are 89 maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission from the First World War and 80 from the Second World War.

Historic Environment Scotland says the 19th century cemetery is of ‘outstanding’ scenic interest and nature conservation value.

It is also considered to have ‘high’ historical and artistic interest.

Chapel Yard Cemetery

Where? IV1 1NA

One of three old burial yards in the city centre- the others are in Friars Street and the Old High Church.

The graveyard occupies a central site between Chapel Street and the dual carriageway from the Friar’s Bridge.

It is owned by Highland Council which included it in the Inverness Strategy as an area where more green accessible space could be created.

The Chapel yard Cemetery is a beauty spot in the city centre.

Sometimes known as St Mary’s, it was probably established by the order of Black Friars.

It is the burial spot or many prominent families and has a small number of World War One Commonwealth War Graves Commission headstones.

It was once an open area where a chapel dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Green was built.

The chapel disappeared hundreds of years ago and it is said Oliver Cromwell’s troops took every stone to build his citadel at the harbour.

Carnarc Point lighthouse

Where? IV3 8AJ

More of a beacon than a lighthouse, the green tower has a navigation light to mark the starboard side of the channel for vessels entering the port.

It belongs to the Port of Inverness but the area around it is leased to the Merkinch Local Nature Reserve which upgraded a path and installed benches.

The walk to the beacon from South Kessock provides a unique perspective of the Kessock Bridge and the Beauly Firth.

Carnarc Point

In the days before engines, there was a bridle path there and ships would sail to the entrance and then be towed by horses into the port.

It is still possible to see places near the light where horses were tied up for a rest.

It is unclear how old the light is, but it’s been there for over 100 years.

Craig Dunain Duck Pond

Where? IV3 8LP

Part of the Dunain Community Woods, the pond sits on the edge of a recent and growing housing scheme.

Today it is the starting point for walkers, mountain bikers and runners heading for the tracks through the woodland above.

But the pond was created around 140 years ago to enrich the lives of patients at the former Craig Dunain psychiatric hospital nearby.

The Craig Dunain duck pond was created around 140 years ago

After the hospital closed in 2000 the pond lay untended for a time.

In recent years the Dunain Community Woods voluntary group has upgraded the area, adding car parking and picnic tables.

It works in partnership with landowner Robertson Homes and the Co-op Local Community Fund group.

Four years ago local artists Susan McCreevy and Heather Afrin were commissioned to paint a giant mural portraying the wildlife around the pond.

Gruffalo Walk

Where? IV2 7DU

This is a fun woodland trail in Culloden Woods on the outskirts of the city.

It is known locally as the Gruffalo Walk as a number of wooden sculptures have been created resembling characters in the book by Julia Donaldson.

The Gruffalo walk is in Culloden

It tells the story of a mouse taking a walk in the woods and deceiving different predators, including the Gruffalo.

The walk gives children the chance to see different animals as they make their way around the wood.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Conversation