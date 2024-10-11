A new vision: SIX big improvements that could change the face of Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A new vision: SIX big improvements that could change the face of Inverness

By next year £840.3m will have been invested in the city since 2018, but what else is planned?

By John Ross
The interactive strategy promotes Inverness as a hub of economic, social and cultural activity
An exciting series of projects that could change the face of Inverness have been revealed.

An exciting series of projects that could change the face of Inverness have been revealed.

Since 2018, improvements worth a bumper £840.3 million have either already happened, or will be finished next year.

These include the hugely successful Victorian Market and the long-awaited Inverness Castle transformation.

So far, so good – but what next?

Highland Council is updating its Inverness Strategy in its interactive story map.

It sets out completed, current and future plans for the city.

Post-2025, a shopping list of opportunities for the city is being considered.

We’ve picked out six highlights.

The strategy sees opportunities to better connect the city with the River Ness

Improve links with the River Ness

This could be done by upgrading streets and lanes such as Baron Taylor’s Street and Bank Lane leading from the centre.

New lighting and food and drink outlets could enhance thoroughfares leading to the river.

Jazz up the Market Brae Steps

The route connecting High Street to the Crown area is currently dominated by large advertising boards that block views.

These could be replaced with public art.

A food and drink outlet with outdoor terracing is also being considered.

Market Brae Steps is one area that could be improved under the new strategy

Upgrade Lombard Street and Drummond Street

Improvements are planned to create a cleaner and more attractive environment for businesses and the public in these areas.

This includes street design, shop fronts and street lighting.

Re-purpose under-used buildings 

The council believes space in many city buildings could be put to better use.

It has earmarked BT’s Fraser House in Friar’s Lane, the government building River House in Tomnahurich Street and the Post Office in Queensgate.

All are considered to have opportunities for a co-working hub with access to an external terrace and views over the river.

Other buildings being looked at include the Eastgate Hostel, while the council has said previously it wants the town house to be better utilised.

It also indicated it wants to develop the former Inverness College site for housing. 

In addition it has earmarked the current Inverness Prison and nearby Viewhill House for development.

The current Inverness Prison site is being earmarked for development once a new jail opens

Improving bus and train stations and creating an urban park

A project committed to by Transport Scotland could eventually see redevelopment of the rail and bus stations, freight yards and maintenance depots, a relocated Rose Street car park and the former Royal Mail buildings.

The potential relocation of the bus station opens up the possibility to create a new urban park.

The vision sees opportunities to make Falcon Square a more welcoming, inclusive and active space for civic gatherings and events.

More green space in the city centre

More accessible green space could also be created at the Chapel Yard Cemetery.

Sometimes known as St Mary’s, it is the burial spot or many prominent families and has a small number of World War One Commonwealth War Graves Commission headstones.

General view of the Eastgate Shopping Centre and Falcon Square.
Falcon Square is an area where it is felt improvements could be made.Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A bigger, collective vision for the city

The new strategy brings together a number of plans for the city among the public, private and community sectors.

City leader Ian Brown said it creates a much bigger, collective vision.

“The site is a great resource to capture what’s happening across our city with details of projects planned, underway or completed in an easy-to-use format that reflects the partnership approach across the public, private and community sectors.”

The public can comment online and also attend a face-to-face event in the Town House on November 26 from 2pm – 7pm.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Conversation