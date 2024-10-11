A new vision: SIX big improvements that could change the face of Inverness

An exciting series of projects that could change the face of Inverness have been revealed.

Since 2018, improvements worth a bumper £840.3 million have either already happened, or will be finished next year.

These include the hugely successful Victorian Market and the long-awaited Inverness Castle transformation.

So far, so good – but what next?

Highland Council is updating its Inverness Strategy in its interactive story map.

It sets out completed, current and future plans for the city.

Post-2025, a shopping list of opportunities for the city is being considered.

We’ve picked out six highlights.

Improve links with the River Ness

This could be done by upgrading streets and lanes such as Baron Taylor’s Street and Bank Lane leading from the centre.

New lighting and food and drink outlets could enhance thoroughfares leading to the river.

Jazz up the Market Brae Steps

The route connecting High Street to the Crown area is currently dominated by large advertising boards that block views.

These could be replaced with public art.

A food and drink outlet with outdoor terracing is also being considered.

Upgrade Lombard Street and Drummond Street

Improvements are planned to create a cleaner and more attractive environment for businesses and the public in these areas.

This includes street design, shop fronts and street lighting.

Re-purpose under-used buildings

The council believes space in many city buildings could be put to better use.

It has earmarked BT’s Fraser House in Friar’s Lane, the government building River House in Tomnahurich Street and the Post Office in Queensgate.

All are considered to have opportunities for a co-working hub with access to an external terrace and views over the river.

Other buildings being looked at include the Eastgate Hostel, while the council has said previously it wants the town house to be better utilised.

It also indicated it wants to develop the former Inverness College site for housing.

In addition it has earmarked the current Inverness Prison and nearby Viewhill House for development.

Improving bus and train stations and creating an urban park

A project committed to by Transport Scotland could eventually see redevelopment of the rail and bus stations, freight yards and maintenance depots, a relocated Rose Street car park and the former Royal Mail buildings.

The potential relocation of the bus station opens up the possibility to create a new urban park.

The vision sees opportunities to make Falcon Square a more welcoming, inclusive and active space for civic gatherings and events.

More green space in the city centre

More accessible green space could also be created at the Chapel Yard Cemetery.

Sometimes known as St Mary’s, it is the burial spot or many prominent families and has a small number of World War One Commonwealth War Graves Commission headstones.

A bigger, collective vision for the city

The new strategy brings together a number of plans for the city among the public, private and community sectors.

City leader Ian Brown said it creates a much bigger, collective vision.

“The site is a great resource to capture what’s happening across our city with details of projects planned, underway or completed in an easy-to-use format that reflects the partnership approach across the public, private and community sectors.”

The public can comment online and also attend a face-to-face event in the Town House on November 26 from 2pm – 7pm.

