Inverness Popular Inverness Victorian Market cafe under new management The incoming owners assured regulars it's business as usual. By Michelle Henderson December 5 2024, 12:22 pm December 5 2024, 12:22 pm

Ambience Cafe within the Inverness Victorian Market is under new management. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson. A popular Inverness cafe is under new management as a market trader expands his portfolio. Ambience has been bought over by the Paulo family, owners of the existing Cafe de Paulo. The takeover marks the trader's second venture within the city's Victorian Market. Juan Paulo, co-owner of Cafe de Paulo revealed today they have bought over the Ambience Cafe nearby. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson. Owners of the Cafe de Paulo are expanding their portfolio. Image: Supplied by Zoopla. Sharing the news on social media, the proud owners expressed the cafe would be their "latest baby". They wrote: "The dream continues. "Today, we are delighted and proud to have taken ownership of our latest "baby." Welcome Ambience Cafe to the Paulo family. "We look forward to settling in and getting to know all the regulars and visitors to Victorian Market Inverness." New owners have 'exciting plans' for cafe in Inverness Victorian Market They added: "For now things will be as they were but we have some exciting plans for the future so watch this space." Café de Paulo is co-owned by Juan Paulo and opened in 2019. Last August, their market venue was put up for sale as it was listed as an investment opportunity.
