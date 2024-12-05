Popular Inverness Victorian Market cafe under new management

A popular Inverness cafe is under new management as a market trader expands his portfolio.

Ambience has been bought over by the Paulo family, owners of the existing Cafe de Paulo.

The takeover marks the trader’s second venture within the city’s Victorian Market.

Sharing the news on social media, the proud owners expressed the cafe would be their “latest baby”.

They wrote: “The dream continues.

“Today, we are delighted and proud to have taken ownership of our latest “baby.” Welcome Ambience Cafe to the Paulo family.

“We look forward to settling in and getting to know all the regulars and visitors to Victorian Market Inverness.”

New owners have ‘exciting plans’ for cafe in Inverness Victorian Market

They added: “For now things will be as they were but we have some exciting plans for the future so watch this space.”

Café de Paulo is co-owned by Juan Paulo and opened in 2019.

Last August, their market venue was put up for sale as it was listed as an investment opportunity.