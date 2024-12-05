It’s three in a row for Beggs at Caithness Christmas Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

It’s three in a row for Beggs at Caithness Christmas Show

Their prize-winning heifer sold to MacKays Hotel, Wick, for the sale's top price of £5,000.

By Keith Findlay
The Caithness Christmas Show champion from GW Begg, of Nybster
A Limousin cross heifer from the Begg family was named overall champion in the open prime cattle section of the Caithness Christmas Show.

The Beggs, of Vauldale, between Wick and John o’ Groats, have now won the top award three years in a row.

Their latest prize-winning heifer tipped the scales at 1,429lb and was tapped out as champion by judge Blair Duffton, of Huntly.

Mackays Hotel buys prize heifer

It sold to MacKays Hotel, Wick, for the sale’s top price of £5,000.

The hotel has a track record of buying Caithness Christmas Show champions, having purchased the previous 24.

Overall reserve was awarded to a 1,464lb Charolais cross heifer from WM Barnetson &
Sons, Lynegar, Watten.

It sold for £2,300 to Kepak, McIntosh Donald.

In the Young Farmers’ prime cattle section, the champion was a 1,413lb Limousin cross
heifer from Tilly Munro, of Invercharron, Ardgay. It sold for £2,900 to the judge.

The Young Farmers' prime cattle champion from Tilly Munro, of Invercharron, Ardgay.
Young Farmers’ reserve went to a similarly sized Limousin bullock from
Lauren Oag, of Achiebeg, Shebster, which sold for £2,200 to JM Munro, Dingwall.

Best native was awarded to William Barnetson & Son for a 1,548lb home-bred Aberdeen-Angus bullock which fetched £2,372.76.

In a “baby beef” competition judged by Mark Munro, of Invercharron, Ardgay, a Limousin cross heifer from Sophie Gunn, of Hill of Forss, was named champion.

The reserve went to Sophie Tucker, of Wick, for a British Blue cross heifer.

Top prize for open prime lambs goes to Messrs Swanson, of Castletown

Judging the open section of prime lambs was Scott McRobbie, of Woodhead Brothers, Turriff.

He gave the champion’s prize to a pair of 109lb continental lambs from Messrs Swanson, of Quarryside, Castletown. They sold for £650 per head to MacKays Hotel.

The open sheep championship-winning pair from Messrs Swanson, of Castletown.
The reserve prize went to a pair of 137.8lb Texel lambs from DN Campbell & Sons, Bardnaclavan, Westfield.

These sold to Puldagon Farm Shop and Restaurant, near Wick. for £320 per head.

In the Young Farmers’ classes, a pair of 106lb continentals from Bethany Swanson, of Framside, Thurso, took the champion’s prize for a pen of prime lambs.

They sold for £400 a head to Puldagon Farm Shop and Restaurant.

The Young Farmers' prime sheep championship-winning pair from Bethany Swanson, of Thurso.
Reserve in the same category went to a pair of 102.5lb continental lambs from
Hannah Sutherland, of Latheronwheel Mains, which sold for £200 per head.

The champion pen of 10 untrimmed prime lambs, judged by Hugh McRae, of Tarves, Aberdeenshire, comprised Beltex crosses from Sibmister & Stainland Farms, Castletown, Thurso, which sold to JM Munro, of Dingwall, for £180 per head.

Reserve prize in the category went to a pen of 10 Beltex crosses from Messrs R Campbell, of Watten, which sold to £158 per head to the judge.

Best presented sheep winners

John Sutherland, of Stainland & Sibmister Farms, Castletown, had the best presented pair in the open prime lambs section.

Hannah Sutherland, of Latheronwheel Mains, picked up the best presented pair of lambs in the Young Farmers’ sections.

88 cattle and 4,092 sheep sold

Scott Chapman, auctioneer at Aberdeen & Northern Marts, which ran the event at Quoybrae, near Wick, said: “A huge well done to the exhibitors for presenting a fantastic line-up of top-quality prime cattle and sheep for sale.

“A strong trade was achieved, with a total of a total of 88 cattle and 4,092 sheep sold.”

