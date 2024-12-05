It’s three in a row for Beggs at Caithness Christmas Show

A Limousin cross heifer from the Begg family was named overall champion in the open prime cattle section of the Caithness Christmas Show.

The Beggs, of Vauldale, between Wick and John o’ Groats, have now won the top award three years in a row.

Their latest prize-winning heifer tipped the scales at 1,429lb and was tapped out as champion by judge Blair Duffton, of Huntly.

Mackays Hotel buys prize heifer

It sold to MacKays Hotel, Wick, for the sale’s top price of £5,000.

The hotel has a track record of buying Caithness Christmas Show champions, having purchased the previous 24.

Overall reserve was awarded to a 1,464lb Charolais cross heifer from WM Barnetson &

Sons, Lynegar, Watten.

It sold for £2,300 to Kepak, McIntosh Donald.

In the Young Farmers’ prime cattle section, the champion was a 1,413lb Limousin cross

heifer from Tilly Munro, of Invercharron, Ardgay. It sold for £2,900 to the judge.

Young Farmers’ reserve went to a similarly sized Limousin bullock from

Lauren Oag, of Achiebeg, Shebster, which sold for £2,200 to JM Munro, Dingwall.

Best native was awarded to William Barnetson & Son for a 1,548lb home-bred Aberdeen-Angus bullock which fetched £2,372.76.

In a “baby beef” competition judged by Mark Munro, of Invercharron, Ardgay, a Limousin cross heifer from Sophie Gunn, of Hill of Forss, was named champion.

The reserve went to Sophie Tucker, of Wick, for a British Blue cross heifer.

Top prize for open prime lambs goes to Messrs Swanson, of Castletown

Judging the open section of prime lambs was Scott McRobbie, of Woodhead Brothers, Turriff.

He gave the champion’s prize to a pair of 109lb continental lambs from Messrs Swanson, of Quarryside, Castletown. They sold for £650 per head to MacKays Hotel.

The reserve prize went to a pair of 137.8lb Texel lambs from DN Campbell & Sons, Bardnaclavan, Westfield.

These sold to Puldagon Farm Shop and Restaurant, near Wick. for £320 per head.

In the Young Farmers’ classes, a pair of 106lb continentals from Bethany Swanson, of Framside, Thurso, took the champion’s prize for a pen of prime lambs.

They sold for £400 a head to Puldagon Farm Shop and Restaurant.

Reserve in the same category went to a pair of 102.5lb continental lambs from

Hannah Sutherland, of Latheronwheel Mains, which sold for £200 per head.

The champion pen of 10 untrimmed prime lambs, judged by Hugh McRae, of Tarves, Aberdeenshire, comprised Beltex crosses from Sibmister & Stainland Farms, Castletown, Thurso, which sold to JM Munro, of Dingwall, for £180 per head.

Reserve prize in the category went to a pen of 10 Beltex crosses from Messrs R Campbell, of Watten, which sold to £158 per head to the judge.

Best presented sheep winners

John Sutherland, of Stainland & Sibmister Farms, Castletown, had the best presented pair in the open prime lambs section.

Hannah Sutherland, of Latheronwheel Mains, picked up the best presented pair of lambs in the Young Farmers’ sections.

88 cattle and 4,092 sheep sold

Scott Chapman, auctioneer at Aberdeen & Northern Marts, which ran the event at Quoybrae, near Wick, said: “A huge well done to the exhibitors for presenting a fantastic line-up of top-quality prime cattle and sheep for sale.

“A strong trade was achieved, with a total of a total of 88 cattle and 4,092 sheep sold.”