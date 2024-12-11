More than 1,300 Inverness homes affected by power cut

More than 1,300 Inverness homes are currently without power following a sudden outage.

According to the Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), approximately 1,355 properties in the Crown, Drummond, Hilton and Haugh areas are affected by an “unplanned outage.”

The company said it has been caused by a fault with the underground network.

SSEN engineers have been sent to the site and are working to restore power “as soon as possible”.

Inverness fault leaves homes with no power

SSEN reported that this is the “most common type of fault”.

Based on their initial investigation, engineers are aiming to restore the power by 4.30pm today, Wednesday, November 11.