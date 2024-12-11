Alan Burrows reveals Aberdeen transfer talks bargaining tool in bid to land new signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alan Burrows reveals Aberdeen transfer talks bargaining tool in bid to land new signings

Aberdeen have sold players to the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga and Italian Serie A in multi-million pound transfers in recent years.

By Sean Wallace
Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against Juventus in Italy's Serie A. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen’s record of selling players to Europe’s top leagues will be used to help lure signing targets in January, says chief executive Alan Burrows.

In recent seasons, Aberdeen players have secured big-money transfers to the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga and Italian Serie A.

Striker Bojan Miovski was sold to Spanish top flight club Girona this summer in a deal that could be worth up to £9million to the Dons.

Scotland international Lewis Ferguson moved to Italian Serie A club Bologna in a deal worth £3m including add-ons in summer 2022.

Ferguson has been a sensation in Italy and won the prestigious Bulgarelli Number 8 Award, given to the best midfielder in the Italian top-flight for a campaign.

AC Milan have been linked with a move for Ferguson in January, who only recently signed a new Bologna deal until 2028.

In 2022, Aberdeen sold right-back Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool for a fee of £4.5m that could be worth up to £8m with future add-ons.

Last summer Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani switched from Pittodrie to Italian top-flight Lecce in a £1.2m move.

Aberdeen’s board are ready to back manager Jimmy Thelin’s bid to strengthen during the January transfer window.

Burrows insists the track record of developing players to a level where they can seal a move to major Euro leagues will be a bargaining tool with transfer targets.

And the Dons also have concrete proof Pittodrie is being monitored by big guns in Europe’s top leagues.

An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the Aberdeen fans after the 3-1 win over St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.

Burrows said: “We have got demonstrable evidence that we are selling players into the top five leagues.

“If you’re a player in Europe and want a launchpad to play at a very good level, European level, with a club that has a track record of selling on to the big five, then Aberdeen is a very good place to do it.

“That’s clearly a message we are putting out there – but it’s also a message that agents and people around the game can see themselves.

“You’ve got Bojan Miovski going to Girona, Ylber Ramadani to Lecce and Lewis Ferguson to Bologna.

“Then there is also Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool and Scott McKenna went to Nottingham Forest.”

Liverpool FC right-back Calvin Ramsay wrestles for the ball against Derby County's Louie Sibley in a Carabao Cup third round match at Anfield. Image: PA
Derby County’s Louie Sibley (right) and Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup third round. Image: PA.

Former Aberdeen stars playing in the Champions League

Players sold by Aberdeen in recent years have also gone on to play in the Champions League.

Ferguson played a key role in Bologna qualifying for the Champions League.

However, he missed their early fixtures in the tournament this season due to injury.

Now fit, the midfielder has played in recent Champions League matches against Lille (1-0 win) and Monaco (1-0 loss).

Miovski played in Champions League fixtures against PSV Eindhoven (4-0 loss) and Sturm Graz (1-0 loss).

Scotland international defender McKenna also faced then holders Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16 last season.

FC Copenhagen's Scott McKenna outmuscles Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to win possession in a UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg.
Scott McKenna in action for FC Copenhagen against Manchester City’s Erling Haaland during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg. Image: Shutterstock.

McKenna started both legs for FC Copenhagen (Denmark) against Manchester City in a 6-2 aggregate loss while on loan from Forest.

The defender signed for Spanish top-flight Las Palmas in the summer and played all 90 minutes of a 2-1 win against giants Barcelona on November 30.

He also played the entirety of a 1-1 draw with Champions League holders Real Madrid earlier this season.

McKenna was sold to then-Championship Nottingham Forest for £3m in 2020.

He earned promotion to the English top-flight with Forest and the Dons also landed an additional £1.75m in add-ons from the deal.

Ramadani has also been a major hit in Serie A with Lecce and was on the radar of giants Inter Milan.

Burrows said: “In all walks of life, anything you sell has to have credibility.

“And we’ve got the credibility in terms of those player sales.”

Aberdeen’s player trading model

Burrows says the success of former players in Europe’s top leagues illustrates the success of the club’s model, where Aberdeen source exciting talent, develop them and then sell for a major profit.

Miovski was signed for £535,000 from Hungarian club MTK Budapest in summer 2022, then sold two years for a deal that could be worth £9m with add-ons.

During two seasons at Pittodrie, Miovski scored 44 goals.

Burrows says the trading model also relies on new signings making a significant impact in the first team.

He said: “Any one (transfer) we do further enhances the reputation we’ve got.

“However, the key focus is getting these good players in, developing them and then having them make an impact at Aberdeen.

“Miovski was here for two years and he made a significant impact.

“We’ve got a player trading model that requires us to sell at the back end.

“But we also want to be successful here at Aberdeen.

“We want to be competing at the right end of the table and to win trophies.

“And to do that, the players that we bring in to develop and sell, first and foremost, need to have an impact on the first team.”

Conversation