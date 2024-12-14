‘All the cigarettes and tobacco in the shop’ stolen from Inverness newsagents

An Inverness newsagents has been hit with the theft of more than £10,000 worth of tobacco and cigarette packets.

Omar, who has worked at Greig Street Stores Newsagents for more than two years, spoke to The P&J following an early morning break-in at the premises.

A police car and two police vans were sent to Greig Street shortly after 8am on Saturday, December 14.

A cordon was placed around the main entrance, restricting entry to the corner shop, as officers carried out an investigation.

The shop remains taped off and the worker explained he does not know when the store will reopen.

Tobacco, cigarettes and cash stolen from Inverness newsagents

When Omar came to open the shop at 8am, he was surprised to see the door open.

He then realised the glass door had been smashed.

“He must have gone inside through the broken glass,” the worker said.

The employee explained that CCTV shows a man stealing cash, cigarette packets and tobacco.

He said: “He stole all the cigarettes and tobacco in the shop.

“Between £10,000 and £15,000 worth.

“He also took more than £100 in cash.”

Omar said the man was at the shop between 3:30am and 5am.

He said: “He came inside twice. He came in and stole some of it and then came back to steal more.

“He put everything stash in a bin bag.”

Investigation at an ‘early stage’ after Inverness break-in

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.05am on Saturday, 14 December, 2024, we received a report of a break-in to and theft from a premises on Greig Street, Inverness.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”

