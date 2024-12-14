Highland League results: Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle draw

Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle played out a 1-1 draw in a frenetic Breedon Highland League encounter at Bellslea.

In a great advert for Highland League football the Broch and the Jags went at it hammer and tongs for the entire 90 minutes with both sides having chances to come out on top.

Scott Barbour had put the hosts ahead, but within seconds the champions equalised through Kevin Fraser and the points were shared.

Although Buckie haven’t won in their last five matches this result means they leapfrog Deveronvale into eighth spot on goal difference.

Fraserburgh’s unbeaten run now stands at 10 matches in all competitions, however, they remain 10th in the table.

First half

The match started at a high intensity with both sides trying to gain the upper hand, however, both found it difficult to carve out clear-cut chances.

Fraserburgh put plenty of balls into the Buckie box, but the visitors stood firm. Logan Watt did angle a shot beyond goalkeeper Mark Ridgers from the right side of the penalty area following a neat Broch move, but Innes McKay cleared before the ball could reach the goal.

For the Jags Andrew MacAskill lashed over from 20 yards, then in the 28th minute following a spell of pressure Lyall Keir’s low drive from 18 yards was tipped onto the right post by goalkeeper Joe Barbour.

The game was opening up and Kieran Simpson shot straight at Ridgers after Bryan Hay knocked Scott Barbour’s free-kick from the right back across goal.

In the 36th minute Fraserburgh broke the deadlock when they freed Scott Barbour one versus one against McKay on the left flank and after driving into the box Barbour hammered a low shot beyond Ridgers.

But seconds later parity was restored. A mix-up in the Broch backline allowed Fraser to burst right through the middle and finish from 14 yards.

Second half

In the early part of the second period Buckie had a couple of chances. Joe Barbour made a fine stop to repel Jack MacIver’s curling effort from the right side of the area.

Then Josh Peters broke away and found Keir on the left side of the box, but he failed to hit the target. MacAskill was next to have a go from distance and his effort was straight at Joe Barbour.

Back came Fraserburgh with a good spell. Just after the hour Ross Aitken found Connor Wood on the right, he flicked on for Scott Barbour who then returned the favour.

Wood then shot straight at Ridgers from 15 yards and Buckie’s Dale Wood made a great clearance on the rebound.

Soon after Aidan Sopel nutmegged Hamish Munro on the left, but Ridgers blocked the shot which followed at the near post.

Joe Barbour was called into action again in the 71st minute to tip over Josh Peters powerful 20-yard strike.

In a breathless conclusion both sides pushed desperately to win it. On 80 minutes Broch sub Sean Butcher’s low strike from 15 yards was blocked by Ridgers’ foot.

At the other end Fraser did well to tee up Keir, but his attempt from 12 yards was diverted to safety inadvertently by his team-mate Liam Harvey.

The best chance either side had to win was six minutes from time when Greg Buchan and Butcher combined to release Connor Wood in behind and with Ridgers in no-man’s land Wood’s lob drifted agonisingly wide.

Other Highland League scores

Brora Rangers returned to winning ways by defeating Forres Mechanics 3-1 at Dudgeon Park.

Ali Sutherland, Connor Bunce and Max Ewan scored for the Cattachs, while Aidan Cruickshank got a consolation for the Can-Cans.

The result means Brora are four points behind leaders Brechin City with both teams having played 17 games.

Nairn County and Clachnacuddin drew 2-2 at Station Park. After this encounter passed a 1pm pitch inspection Ben Cormack gave the Lilywhites the lead.

Ben Barron equalised for the Wee County and then struck again to put them ahead, but James Anderson’s late goal meant it finished level.

Turriff United and Formartine United drew 2-2 at the Haughs with the game being played following a 1.30pm pitch inspection.

An own goal gave the hosts the lead, but Stuart Smith and Julian Wade put the Pitmedden side ahead before John Allan salvaged a point for Turriff.

Game offs and a Friday result

Inverurie Locos v Brechin City at Harlaw Park and Rothes v Lossiemouth at Mackessack Park were postponed on Saturday morning due to frost.

Huntly’s Christie Park encounter Deveronvale was also called off because of frost following a 1.30pm inspection.

Strathspey Thistle against Wick Academy at Seafield Park was postponed on Friday due to frost.

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee won 5-0 against Keith on Friday night at Spain Park.