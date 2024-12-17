Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Person taken to hospital after experiencing ‘difficulty’ in water near Macduff A helicopter and lifeboat assisted in the North Sea rescue. By Ena Saracevic December 17 2024, 11:45 am December 17 2024, 11:45 am Share Person taken to hospital after experiencing ‘difficulty’ in water near Macduff Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6653056/person-rescued-coastguard-macduff/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services attended the scene. Image: Phil Humphreys A person has been rescued after experiencing difficulty in the North Sea near Macduff. The alarm was raised for a person “in difficulty” in water at 9.45am today and the emergency services were sent to the scene. A helicopter and lifeboat could be seen assisting in the rescue shortly after. A person was taken to hospital. Image: Phil Humphreys. The crew were able to successfully trace the person, and they were successfully rescued. They have now been transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The extent of their injuries is not yet known. A lifeboat was launched to the scene. Image: Phil Humphreys. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.
Conversation