Person taken to hospital after experiencing ‘difficulty’ in water near Macduff

A person has been rescued after experiencing difficulty in the North Sea near Macduff.

The alarm was raised for a person “in difficulty” in water at 9.45am today and the emergency services were sent to the scene.

A helicopter and lifeboat could be seen assisting in the rescue shortly after.

The crew were able to successfully trace the person, and they were successfully rescued.

They have now been transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

