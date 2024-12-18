Gale-force winds to disrupt Christmas travel across Highlands & Islands, Moray Firth and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Gale-force winds to disrupt Christmas travel across Highlands & Islands, Moray Firth and north-east

The west coast and Orkney could be hit with 80mph gusts.

By Michelle Henderson
Weather warnings for wind have been issued by the Met Office for this weekend. Image: Met Office.
The Highlands and Islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire will be hit by gale-force winds this weekend.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for strong gusts, lasting from 7am to 9pm on Saturday.

For the west coast and islands including Orkney, 65-75mph gusts are expected.

The Met Office added: “There is a small chance that gusts in excess of 80mph could occur across this region.”

Meanwhile, winds reaching 50-60mph could develop across the Highlands and Moray Firth, including Inverness, Elgin and Fraserburgh.

The alerts – issued this morning – warn commuters of delays and cancellations to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Coastal communities are also being warned of “dangerous” conditions and the potential for coastal flooding.

Elgin will be among the areas hit. Image: Jason Hedges

Christmas travel could be impacted by gale-force winds

The Met Office said: “Strong westerly winds are expected to develop through the course of Saturday.

“This has the potential to cause delays to public transport and some disruption to the road network, which may have a greater than usual impact given the busier pre-Christmas weekend travel.”

 

