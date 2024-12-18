Gale-force winds to disrupt Christmas travel across Highlands & Islands, Moray Firth and north-east

The Highlands and Islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire will be hit by gale-force winds this weekend.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for strong gusts, lasting from 7am to 9pm on Saturday.

For the west coast and islands including Orkney, 65-75mph gusts are expected.

The Met Office added: “There is a small chance that gusts in excess of 80mph could occur across this region.”

Meanwhile, winds reaching 50-60mph could develop across the Highlands and Moray Firth, including Inverness, Elgin and Fraserburgh.

The alerts – issued this morning – warn commuters of delays and cancellations to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Coastal communities are also being warned of “dangerous” conditions and the potential for coastal flooding.

Christmas travel could be impacted by gale-force winds

The Met Office said: “Strong westerly winds are expected to develop through the course of Saturday.

“This has the potential to cause delays to public transport and some disruption to the road network, which may have a greater than usual impact given the busier pre-Christmas weekend travel.”