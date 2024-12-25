A9 restricted northbound due to accident at Raigmore Interchange

The A9 Inverness to Perth road is restricted northbound due to an accident in Inverness.

The incident happened around 4.35pm near the junction with the A96 Raigmore Junction.

It is understood that the northbound junction is restricted and emergency services are on the scene.

A spokesperson for Traffic Scotland on its website wrote: “There has been an incident on the A9 between the Kessock Bridge South and the A96 Raigmore Interchange.

“All lanes are restricted northbound.”

Adding: “The A9 northbound at Longman Roundabout, Inverness is restricted due to a road traffic accident.

“Road users are advised to approach with caution and expect longer than normal journey times.”

We have asked Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service if they were in attendance.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.