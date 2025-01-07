Highland Council worker failed to deposit £6k from sheltered housing tenants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Council worker failed to deposit £6k from sheltered housing tenants

Kevin Jamieson worked for the authority as an assistant tenant services officer.

By Ross Hempseed
Highland Council offices in Inverness.
Highland Council lost more than £6,100 due to Kevin Jamieson failing to deposit money collected from sheltered housing tenants. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

A Highland Council employee has been struck off after it emerged he failed to deposit thousands of pounds from tenants living in sheltered housing.

Kevin Jamieson, from Inverness, was employed with the Highland Council as an assistant tenant services officer between 2016 and 2018.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), with whom Mr Jamieson was registered, has been conducting an investigation and has now released their damning report.

The report says Mr Jamieson, while employed by Highland Council, failed to deposit cash collected from sheltered housing tenants on 19 separate occasions between May 19, 2016, and October 31, 2018.

A total of £6,129.90 was due to be deposited into the council’s bank account but never was.

The report lists sums over the two years ranging from £85.50 at the lowest and £608 at the highest.

Kevin Jamieson failed to deposit more than £6,100

The SSSC panel concluded Mr Jamieson’s fitness was impaired.

“Failing to deposit thousands of pounds into the bank which you had collected from sheltered housing locations over a period of two years is behaviour, which is fundamentally incompatible with professional registration.

“The behaviour is serious and resulted in a financial loss to your employer and had a risk of financially impacting on services users as the collected money was to be re-allocated to sheltered accommodation in the budget.”

It was also noted because Mr Jamieson repeatedly failed to deposit funds 19 times, it established a “substantial pattern” of behaviour and the risk of repetition was high.

The SSSC panel said any punishment other than removal from the register would not be appropriate given the severity of Mr Jamieson’s actions.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “We do not comment on staff matters. The individual concerned is no longer employed by the council.

“We are unable to comment on the individual issues involved because of personal and legal matters.”

