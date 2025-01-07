Keith v Fraserburgh postponed and Highland League Cup draw arranged

The Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final between Keith and Fraserburgh has been postponed for the fourth time.

Recent wintry weather has meant the last eight encounter, which was scheduled for Wednesday night at Kynoch Park, has been called off once again.

The tie was previously postponed on November 20, December 3 and December 18 and is the last remaining Shield quarter-final with Formartine United, Hermes and Turriff United already through to the last four of the competition.

Weather makes its mark

Keith have played just twice since the start of December and boss Craig Ewen is disappointed the weather has impacted on their recent schedule.

He said: “We’ve played two games in five weeks which makes things difficult.

“We’ve been managing to train inside once a week, but getting a second training session has been difficult recently.

“It’s OK still training, but you can lose your match sharpness when you’re not playing games.

“We’re eager to get back playing and hopefully next week will be better again, but at the moment the weather is just something we’re having to put up with.

“It would have been great to play this game and it would have been a big game for both clubs, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be.”

Both sides will hope to return to action in the Breedon Highland League on Saturday. Keith are away to Forres Mechanics while Fraserburgh host Rothes at Bellslea.

For the Broch squad the clash with the Speysiders will be the last game before they tackle Rangers in the Scottish Cup on January 19.

Manager Mark Cowie added: “The boys are raring to go, we’ve had a few games put off already this season and the squad is going to be pretty busy between now and the end of the season.

“Nothing is picked for the Rangers game so there are opportunities for everyone to stake their claim.”

Highland League Cup draw set for Friday

Meanwhile, the draw for the semi-finals of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup will take place on Friday at 2pm.

Trevor Mutch, the managing director of sponsors R Davidson (Banchory), Breedon Highland League president Sandy Sinclair and senior-vice president Gordon Booth will be conducting the draw which will be streamed live on R Davidson’s Facebook page.

Holders Brora Rangers, Banks o’ Dee and Deveronvale have already progressed to the last four.

The remaining quarter-final tie between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh at Victoria Park has still be rescheduled after being postponed on December 7.

The semi-finals ties are set to be played on Saturday March 1.