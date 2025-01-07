Keith v Fraserburgh postponed and Highland League Cup draw arranged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Keith v Fraserburgh postponed and Highland League Cup draw arranged

The Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield tie between the Maroons and the Broch has been called off.

By Callum Law
The Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield tie between Keith and Fraserburgh at Kynoch Park has been postponed.
The Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield tie between Keith and Fraserburgh at Kynoch Park has been postponed.

The Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final between Keith and Fraserburgh has been postponed for the fourth time.

Recent wintry weather has meant the last eight encounter, which was scheduled for Wednesday night at Kynoch Park, has been called off once again.

The tie was previously postponed on November 20, December 3 and December 18 and is the last remaining Shield quarter-final with Formartine United, Hermes and Turriff United already through to the last four of the competition.

Weather makes its mark

Keith have played just twice since the start of December and boss Craig Ewen is disappointed the weather has impacted on their recent schedule.

He said: “We’ve played two games in five weeks which makes things difficult.

“We’ve been managing to train inside once a week, but getting a second training session has been difficult recently.

Keith manager Craig Ewen, left.

“It’s OK still training, but you can lose your match sharpness when you’re not playing games.

“We’re eager to get back playing and hopefully next week will be better again, but at the moment the weather is just something we’re having to put up with.

“It would have been great to play this game and it would have been a big game for both clubs, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be.”

Both sides will hope to return to action in the Breedon Highland League on Saturday. Keith are away to Forres Mechanics while Fraserburgh host Rothes at Bellslea.

For the Broch squad the clash with the Speysiders will be the last game before they tackle Rangers in the Scottish Cup on January 19.

Manager Mark Cowie added: “The boys are raring to go, we’ve had a few games put off already this season and the squad is going to be pretty busy between now and the end of the season.

“Nothing is picked for the Rangers game so there are opportunities for everyone to stake their claim.”

Highland League Cup draw set for Friday

Meanwhile, the draw for the semi-finals of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup will take place on Friday at 2pm.

Trevor Mutch, the managing director of sponsors R Davidson (Banchory), Breedon Highland League president Sandy Sinclair and senior-vice president Gordon Booth will be conducting the draw which will be streamed live on R Davidson’s Facebook page.

Holders Brora Rangers, Banks o’ Dee and Deveronvale have already progressed to the last four.

The remaining quarter-final tie between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh at Victoria Park has still be rescheduled after being postponed on December 7.

The semi-finals ties are set to be played on Saturday March 1.

Conversation