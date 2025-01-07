Drivers to face delays and 30mph limit on A9 during three weeks of roadworks

Highland motorists will experience three weeks of disruption as works are due to take place on the A9 near Tomatin.

BEAR Scotland will carry out essential maintenance works at the A9 Moy Rail Bridge, three miles north from Tomatin, from Monday, January 20 to Friday, February 7.

A single-lane traffic with two-way temporary traffic lights will be in use 24 hours a day for the duration of the works.

A 30mph speed restriction will also be in place to protect the workforce and road users.

Delays expected during three-week works on A9 near Tomatin

BEAR Scotland expects delays of between 8 and 12 minutes at peak periods.

The essential works will include partial refurbishment of the bridge deck, replacing two expansion joints and resurfacing.

One night of convoy will also be required on Friday, January 24 to allow operatives to carry out surfacing.

Works to provide drivers with ‘smoother and safer journey’

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North-west representative said: “This repair work on the A9 at Moy Rail Bridge will address existing defects on the bridge, providing road users with a smoother and safer journey.

“Our teams will carry out these works quickly, with safety as our top priority.

“We thank the local community and road users for their patience while we complete the improvements.”

Real-time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland.