Gareth Gates falls in love with ‘beautiful’ Inverness ahead of his return to the stage this Spring

Singer-songwriter Gareth Gates says he’s looking forward to enjoying a pint in the heart of Inverness as he prepares to take to the stage this Spring.

The 40-year-old arrived in the Highland capital on Thursday in anticipation of his upcoming gig at Eden Court this April.

Staying at the River Ness Hotel on Church Street, the Unchained Melody hitmaker took time to explore the city and its stunning landscape before sitting down to chat about his upcoming tour.

While enjoying a coffee at Grain and Grind coffee shop, Gareth spoke about his love for Inverness, his fans and his upcoming Eden Court show.

Inverness leaves its mark on Pop Idol star

Mesmerised by the River Ness, he said of the Highland city: “This place is beautiful.

“I’m drawn to water so as soon as I saw there was a river, I thought let’s find a restaurant that’s on the river, so we took a walk down and it was very nice.

“I’ve been here before but never played Eden Court and I’m really looking forward to being there. I have heard a lot about it.

“We arrived yesterday evening, we had a little walk around the town and we found a lovely restaurant which we ate at and it was beautiful.

“Walking along the river this morning was really quite special.”

His visit to the Highland Capital is all in preparation for his upcoming tour, Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

The 40-year-old will take to the Empire Theatre stage at Eden Court on April 3.

The trip north has been years in the marking for Gareth, who says there is nothing like a Scottish audience to help raise his spirits.

He said: “I’m so fortunate. The Scottish people are just so warm, lovely and friendly.

“Whenever I perform in Scotland, they are all so welcoming.

“I have found that the further north you come, the more up for it the crowds are so I’m hoping right at the top of Scotland, they are really going to be eager for the show.”

The music my parents loved helped shape me as a singer

Gareth shot to fame on the TV show Pop Idol in 2002, where he came runner-up to Will Young.

But his love for the American singer Frankie Valli – lead singer with the Four Seasons – began during his adolescent years, thanks to his parents.

The singer-songwriter says Valli’s music has had a huge influence on his musical career; particularly concerning his song choices.

He explained: “As a child, my parents listened to Frankie Valli all the time.

“It was drummed into me from a very young age. I grew up with it.

“I was just always inspired by their music. Musically it was great, but the hooks in their songs are all so catchy.

“That’s what made them hit after hit.

“In order to make a hit record you need to write a song, a hook and a riff that sticks in people’s minds, and they did it time and time again.

“That inspired me and helped me choose the songs I wanted to release.

“Whenever I tour or go anywhere around the world, I always try and include a Frankie song into my sets because everybody knows and loves their music so much.”

Touring takes its toll on a singer’s voice

Accompanied by four west-end singers, Gareth – who has also performed in Les Misérables, Legally Blonde, Footloose and SpongeBob – is looking forward to bringing his passion and love for music to the Eden Court stage.

However, he joked that hitting those high notes may require some careful planning.

He joked: “I love singing. It’s such well-written music and to get the response from the crowd, it’s great.

“I will have to wear very tight trousers in order to reach those high notes.

“Everyone knows every song and it’s the sort of set and show that gets people up and on their feet by the end.

“Everyone is dancing and singing along and I’m really looking forward to bringing it here. It’s going to go down extremely well.”

Healthy living key while on tour

In preparation for his tour, Gareth says he is staying healthy and active, but admits, he is looking forward to a drink in Inverness to celebrate a job well done.

He added: “Vocally, touring is quite hard work, so ’m embracing healthy living.

“Lots of coffee in the morning, healthy eating and I go to the gym every day.

“Unfortunately, I can’t have too much alcohol, but saying that Inverness is one of our last venues of the tour, so we will definitely be having a night out here.

“I’ll find a nice Scottish bar somewhere and have a few pints.”

Gareth says he can’t wait for audiences to get a taste of the music he fell in love with and put on a show for his Inverness fans.

“I’ve been very fortunate to do the things that I have and enjoy the success I did in the early days,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to bringing the Frankie show here. I think it will go down so well.

“I have put together a great cast of boys to make up the full band from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. They are great, great vocalists, they really are.

“We’ve got a great live band behind us and all those big songs and big hits. I’ll be throwing a few of my songs in there as well.

“I don’t get up here often so when I do, It’s always very exciting.”

Tickets for Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons can be purchased from the Eden Court website.

Further details can also be found at Gareth Gates Sings.