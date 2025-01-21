Care round-up: Inverness daycare rated and Greyhope Nursery in Aberdeen praised for leadership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care round-up: Inverness daycare rated and Greyhope Nursery in Aberdeen praised for leadership

The Press and Journal has looked at the latest reports released by the Care Inspectorate.

By Ena Saracevic
A recent care report has highlighted several positives at Busy Bees nursery. Image: DC Thomson.
An Inverness nursery has been praised for its “caring staff” while a newly refurbished Aberdeen daycare has benefitted from an upgrade in the latest care reports.

The Press and Journal has looked at this week’s raft of inspection reports issued by The Care Inspectorate.

These cover the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Here is a look at some stand-out reports from this week.

Busy Bees, Inverness

Ratings: Wellbeing – 3, Setting – 3, Leadership – 3, Staff – 3

Inspection date: November 20/21, 2024

The service provides a daycare for a maximum of 82 children at any one time aged from birth to not of an age to attend primary school.

Busy Bees daycare was praised for making children feel happy, settled and confident in the setting.

The report stated that staff were kind and had developed positive relationships with children and their families.

One parent said: “Lovely practitioners and managers, my child has a great relationship with them.”

Another added: “They know me, my partner and extended family well. They are friendly and approachable at all times.”

However, inspectors said deployment of staff across the day was inconsistent and was “not always effective” in meeting the needs of children.

Aden House, Inverness

Ratings: Wellbeing – 3, Setting – 4, Leadership 4, Staff – 4, Care – 4

Inspection date: December 2-December 5, 2024

Aden House is registered to provide a care home service for up to 24 older people.

The home is a large Victorian style house in Inverness which has been converted and extended.

Inspectors praised the fact that people reported they were “comfortable” and “happy” with staying at the care home.

They added that there were many positive comments about staff and the manager.

However, inspectors noted that arrangements for people’s medication support needs as well as the service’s quality assurance measures could be improved and developed.

Inspectors praised the staff at Aden House Care Home.

The report said: “People living here were appreciated for themselves.

“Their individuality was respected.

“We saw warm and caring interactions between staff and people supported.

“People were relaxed and comfortable with their staff members. People were valued.”

SAMH Housing Support Service, Elgin

Ratings: Wellbeing – 5, Staff – 5

Inspection date: October 23-October 25, 2024

SAMH Moray is a combined housing support, support service and care at home provider registered to provide a service to adults with mental health problems.

The service offers short-term support, a 12-week programme and longer-term support for those who require it.  At the time of inspection, the service was supporting around 100 people.

The inspection found that service users felt the staff were incredibly “supportive” and “helpful”.

One person said: “They treat me like I matter and speak to me like I’m on their level” whilst someone else said, “I can talk to my worker about anything, they don’t judge me.”

 

 

 

The inspectors visited the housing support service.

The report praised staff members and said: “People had meaning in their lives.

“Staff supported people to take part in things which gave them purpose.

“Someone was now using public transport, who had previously been unable to leave their home.

“This meant they could enjoy shopping and visiting family again.”

Stronsay Junior High Nursery, Stronsay

Ratings: Wellbeing – 4, Setting – 5, Leadership – 5, Staff – 5

Inspection date: September 18, 2024

The Orkney day care provides service to a maximum of 20 children from two years to not yet attending primary school.

The Inspectorate said children felt safe, loved and secure in their attachments with staff.

Open ended resources were also utilised well to “enrich children’s play.”

They added that children experienced nurturing support from staff who knew them all very well.

Inspectors noted that continuous improvement was supported by good quality assurance systems.

Greyhope Nursery School is located within the campus. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Greyhope School Nursery, Aberdeen

Ratings: Wellbeing – 3, Setting – 3, Leadership – 3, Staff – 3

Inspection date: October 7-October 9, 2024

Inspectors noted several positives with the Torry nursery, including their new build facility that had been “thoughtfully designed”.

Greyhope School Nursery was praised for “strong leadership” and commitment from staff members.

This meant that, the inspectors noted, children were settled, happy and enjoyed their time at nursery.

However, inspectors did note that the nursery should “provide more challenge to children” in their learning.

Staff members were praised for their respect towards one another, including their communication to support children’s needs.

The inspectors noted that this was sometimes inconsistent which meant children were not always receiving the support they needed.

Though, a supportive induction process for new members of staff was in the process of being implemented.

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Press and Journal’s care home tracker.

