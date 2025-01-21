Two-vehicle crash closes A9 north of Invergordon

A section of A9 is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash near Invergordon.

The incident, involving a car and a van, happened on the Inverness to Thurso road near the Tomich junction, shortly after 6.30am.

Police, firefighters and paramedics remain at the scene, around two miles north of the Easter Ross town.

The severity of any injuries is currently unknown.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the incident at 6.42am.

Two appliances from Invergordon remain at the scene assisting crews.

Motorists encouraged to avoid the area

Traffic Scotland is reporting the road is closed to all traffic.

Motorists are being encouraged to seek a different route.

A statement posted on their website reads: “The A9 at Tomich is closed to all traffic due to a road traffic incident. Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.