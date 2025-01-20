Slips and falls led to dozens of Inverness hospital visits during wintry January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Slips and falls led to dozens of Inverness hospital visits during wintry January

Postcodes in two areas of the city were hit particularly badly - and councillor reveals the logic behind where gets gritted first.

By John Ross
Dozens of people visited hospital after falling in Inverness during the wintry weather.Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
More than 130 people visited Raigmore Hospital in Inverness due to falls and slips during the recent cold snap.

City residents were among victims highlighted by NHS Highland figures for unplanned attendances at accident and emergency between Jan 1-16.

They cover all slips, trips and falls, including those caused by icy conditions.

We have rounded up the stats, including the two worst areas in Inverness itself for slips, trips and falls this month.

City among areas hit by sub-zero temperatures

Snow, ice and sub-zero temperatures led to challenging conditions across many parts of the Highlands in the early part of the new year.

Weather warnings issued by the Met Office had to be extended as the weather continued to cause problems on roads and pavements.

During the worst spell school and commuter bus services had to be suspended and dozens of schools were closed.

Inverness centre and the River Ness covered in snow earlier this month.Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The NHS says there were hospital visits by victims of falls on each of the 16 days covered by the figures.

These reached double figures on January 6 (when there were 15 A&E visits) and January 7 (12) as well as January 11 (14).

Top of the list of locations for fall victims over the period was IV24 around Ardgay and Bonar Bridge.

Parts of Inverness also featured prominently with 13 hospital attendances from the IV3 5 postcode area (Dalneigh).

Another 12 came from the Inverness west postcode IV3 8 – Scorguie and Kinmylies, but also covering Merkinch and the west of the city, as well as Abriachan, Bunchrew, Dochgarroch and Clachnaharry.

Hundreds of miles of roads to keep open

Highland council has around 650 miles of roads around Inverness to try to keep open during winter.

Priority is given to the 206 miles of primary routes. These are main and local distributor roads with frequent bus routes.

Next are the 170 miles of secondary routes and 278 miles of tertiary routes.

Parts of Inverness endured sub-zero temperatures

The authority operates 17 gritters and 10 footpath tractors around the city.

Footpaths in the main shopping areas are treated first, followed by paths serving schools, hospitals and other commercial areas as the weather allows.

There are 614 grit/salt bins across the city, generally in places with steep gradients where there is not a regular road or footway gritting service.

Under a winter resilience scheme, groups can apply to carry out footway gritting with equipment provided by the council.

Correct footwear needed for icy conditions

Ken Gowans, chair of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said: “We have had extreme temperatures, going down to double digits below zero which is a challenge for everybody.

“People have to be extra careful and make sure they wear the correct footwear.”

Mr Gowans, who praised winter maintenance crews during the cold snap, added: “When we’re hit hard with poor weather everyone needs the service at the same time.

“We have machines specifically designed to clear and grit pavements.

“We tend to concentrate on a lot of the elevated areas as they are more likely to freeze and if you are on a hill you’re more likely to slip.”

Ken Gowans says conditions have been challenging

NHS Highland also offered tips to help avoid slips and falls in icy conditions.

This includes taking extra time on journeys, avoiding rushing or taking shortcuts over areas where snow or ice has not been removed.

It also advises wearing flat footwear with rubber soles, keeping both hands free for balance, and to be particularly careful getting into and out of vehicles.

Conversation