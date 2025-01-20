St Giles Centre gates padlocked as Elgin shopping mall closes its doors for last time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Giles Centre gates padlocked as Elgin shopping mall closes its doors for last time

There have been calls for clarity about the future of the building now the once-busy Elgin shopping centre has stopped trading.

By David Mackay
Security guard locking gates of St Giles Centre.
Security officer Jordan Murphy locked the doors to the St Giles Centre for the last time. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The front gates of the St Giles Centre have been closed for the last time to bring to an end 34 years of the Elgin shopping mall.

Only Subway remained open for the last day while all other businesses focussed on packing up and moving out.

Tenants were given less than two weeks notice the mall was closing as Moray Council chased a £750,000 unpaid business rates bill.

Today the shopping centre closed to customers for the last time with the future of the huge High Street building unclear.

However, optimism remains high the St Giles Centre could still have a bright future in the hands of an eager and imaginative developer.

How last day of St Giles Centre unfolded

Subway was the only business trading in the St Giles Centre in the final hours before the closure.

Removal teams and staff remained in units including Waterstones, Ashers, Argos, Ramsdens and EE continuing the work packing up the remaining stock and equipment.

Customers queuing at Subway.
Customers still queued at Subway for lunch. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, many other premises had already been completely cleared with O2, WH Smith and Gordon & MacPhail in darkness throughout the day.

While the centre was mainly full of removal teams early in the morning, members of the public began filtering through the mall towards lunchtime.

Some were continuing their lunchtime routine of getting a coffee or sandwich, some were making their regular way to the bus station to find their way home.

Escalator in St Giles Centre.
Most people in the St Giles Centre were busy removing stock and equipment. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, others were eager to walk through the St Giles Centre one last time to reminisce about good times in the shopping centre.

When Subway, which had long run out of bread, closed up shortly before 2pm. Announcements were made over the speaker system asking people to leave before security guards locked up for the final time.

‘St Giles Centre needs developer with imagination’

Elgin Bid manager Angela Norrie was among those who gathered at the High Street gates of the St Giles Centre to watch them being closed for the last time.

She stressed highlighting businesses elsewhere in the town centre would be critical in the coming weeks to maintain footfall.

She said: “I’m gutted, it’s a very sad day. What’s important for us now though is making sure we keep shouting about Elgin town centre.

Waterstones store in St Giles Centre.
Waterstones is one of the national chains to have said it wants to remain in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We know the High Street isn’t dead just from the lack of available space there is for the St Giles Centre businesses, we need to keep sharing that message though.

“What the St Giles Centre needs now is a developer with the imagination. Someone who can bring that extra something to it to turn it around and into something special for Elgin.

“I’m hopeful it will be an attractive proposition for someone who can work with the support of the local authority.”

Mrs Norrie explained Elgin Bid was continuing to receive offers of vacant units in the town for retailers but called for the support to continue.

Inside EE store in St Giles Centre.
The EE store in the St Giles Centre was continuing to be packed up on the final day of the shopping centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “They’re still coming through, but not quick enough. What we’re also finding is they’re not big enough for commercial retailers.

“Some of the national chains are already making decisions about Elgin, so it’s really important we get together as many options as possible to present to them.”

Removal costs mount up for Ashers Bakery

Ashers Bakery director George Asher was among those packing up the final items from the firm’s St Giles Centre units before the closure.

The businessman described the task of completely clearing out their equipment in less than two weeks as a “massive challenge”.

All the firm’s staff have been retained amidst hopes the baker’s will retain a second unit in Elgin alongside their site on the west end of the High Street.

George Asher inside St Giles Centre
Ashers Bakery director George Asher inside what was his St Giles Centre unit. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Asher said: “We’ve just had to get on with it, which is all you can do when you get given two weeks to get out.

“It’s been very expensive. There’s a whole cafe here that we’re not going to be able to remove, so there are a lot of extra costs and a lot of value lost. We’ve just had to do the best we can.

“There’s been a huge effort from staff, doing whatever has been required to help at short notice. It’s been a great team effort.”

‘Moray Council needs to be part of St Giles Centre future’

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has paid tribute to the work being done by Elgin Bid and Moray Chamber of Commerce in support businesses affected by the St Giles Centre closure.

Mr Lochhead says “clarity” is now needed from the shopping centre owners about what will happen next with the prominent High Street building.

He said: “The centre is in a prime location in the heart of the town and everyone is wondering what happens next.

St Giles Centre gates being locked by security guard.
How long will the St Giles Centre gates be locked for? Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I urge the owners to urgently engage with the community representatives as a matter of priority.

“We also need the Moray Council to step up to the plate and work with partners to do all it can to secure a the future for the St Giles site.

“Elgin has a bright future as a shopping centre and destination with the transition already underway and multi-million pound projects getting off the ground as part of the growth deal and other projects funded by the Scottish and UK Governments.”

