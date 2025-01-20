Harry Gow to open new Inverness bakery and takeaway

Harry Gow is expanding their Inverness offering by opening a new bakery and takeaway.

The branch will be located on the city’s Harbour Road, next to the Sharon Leon Flooring Shop.

An official opening date has not yet been confirmed.

However, contractors have been busy installing all the necessary fittings into the premises.

Countdown to grand opening

The small unit was formerly home to Thrifty car and van rental, which has since relocated.

Pictures taken in the area show a new billboard sign erected in the main car park to complement the building’s exterior makeover.

The main door has been moved from the side of the building to face the main road, with large windows flooding the small unit with natural light.

The latest offering has arisen just weeks after Harry Gow, the “heart and soul” behind the Harry Gow Bakery brand, died aged 89.

He was a household name across the region, inspiring generations of local bakers and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Harry Gow has been approached for comment.