Inverness

Inverness car dealership gives away free vehicles

Dicksons of Inverness has donated two cars and a van to three important local charities.

By Michelle Henderson
(Left to right) Fraser Bryce of Dicksons, Jodie McCluskey of Mikeysline, Gordon Scott and Sandy McPhail of Highlands and Islands Blood Bikes. stand beside three vehicles being donated to charity.
Dicksons of Inverness are donating three cars to local charities to support their vital work in the community. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

An Inverness car dealership has been giving away free cars to offer a ‘potential lifeline’ to those in need.

Dicksons of Inverness donated the vehicles to three local charities for whom they will make a huge difference.

The keys to two MG models have been handed over to MFR Cash for Kids and Mikeysline, while Highland and Islands Blood Bikes took ownership of a new van.

Each vehicle has been wrapped in the charity’s signature branding, courtesy of their Inverness-based sponsors.

‘It’s our way of saying thank you and giving back’

Managing Director Fraser Bryce spoke of the dealership’s desire to ‘give back’ to communities that have given so much.

He said: “Donating to charities like Mikeysline, MFR Cash for Kids and the Highland and Islands Blood Bikes goes beyond just fulfilling a need.

“We believe that our community is our strength.

“Each vehicle we donate is a potential lifeline.

“That is true whether it helps in some small way to make a child’s day a little brighter through Cash for Kids, or provision of urgent support for those in need, through the work that HIABB do.”

Two MG models and a van wrapped in charity branding sitting side by side outside the car dealership.
Two MG models and a van have been donated to Mikeysline, MFR Cash for Kids and the Highland and Islands Blood Bikes to enable them to bolster the good work that they do. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Mr Bryce said they remain committed to playing their part in boosting good causes across the north of Scotland.

Benefactors delighted with their new wheels

It is not the first time the Telford Retail Park dealership has thrown its support behind charitable causes.

Lyndsay Rose, charity manager for Cash for Kids – North Scotland, said the dealership has long supported their efforts.

Fraser Bryce of Dicksons, Jodie McCluskey of Mikeysline, Gordon Scott and Sandy McPhail of Highlands and Islands Blood Bikes standing next to MFR decorated Mg model car.
Fraser Bryce of Dicksons, Jodie McCluskey of Mikeysline, Gordon Scott and Sandy McPhail of Highland and Islands Blood Bikes gathered to view the new vehicles this morning. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“We can’t thank the team at Dicksons enough for their continued support, “she said.

“They have provided us with a vehicle for a number of years.

“This is a huge and invaluable donation.

Our new car will help our team support children across the north

“Here at Cash for Kids we are supporting children across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.”

“This is a massive area to cover.

“Having the car means our small team can get out to visit our supporters and beneficiaries without having to worry about the financial implications.

“We are so grateful and look forward to working with Dicksons for a number of years to come.”

‘Dicksons’ generosity means we can reach those in need’

Emily Stokes, CEO for Mikeysline, says their new wheels will enable them to reach people struggling in the region’s most remote areas.

She said: “Accessibility is imperative to promoting our mental health and suicide prevention services.

“Thanks to Dicksons of Inverness we can deliver our support throughout the Highlands, Islands and Moray.

“We are here for everyone, regardless of age or gender, and thanks to the generosity of Dicksons, it means we can get to them.”

Jodie McCluskey of Mikeysline leans out of the driver's window of the charity's new yellow and white car.
Jodie McCluskey of Mikeysline with their new car. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Gordon Scott of Highland and Islands Blood Bikes added echoed their thanks.

He said: “We are super delighted to have received the support of Dicksons in the form of a new van.

“The charity knows this will make a massive difference in the movement of urgent medical supplies on behalf of the NHS.

“This is particularly true over the colder months of the year, when poor weather can make motorcycle use more challenging.”

