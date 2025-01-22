Car ploughs into Inverness pharmacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Car ploughs into Inverness pharmacy

The female driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

By Michelle Henderson
Police stand guard outside Lochardil Pharmacy where a black Nissan crashed through the front door.
A Nissan crashed through the front door of the Lochardil Pharmacy today prompting a police response. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

An Inverness pharmacy has been cordoned-off after a car ploughed through its front door.

Police descended upon Lochardhil Pharamacy on Morven Place this afternoon over concerns for public safety.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a black Nissan had crashed through the front of the business and come to rest fully inside.

A large cordon has been erected outside the industrial units, adjacent to Lochardil Primary School.

Pictures taken at the scene show a black Nissan ‘parked’ in the middle of the single-storey chemist as police stand guard.

Police tape with Lochardil Pharmacy in the background.
Police have cordoned-off the area surrounding Lochardil Pharmacy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Damage has been sustained to both the building’s exterior and interior.

The female driver was taken to hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

P0lice say probe into Inverness chemist crash is at an early stage

A  spokesperson said: “Around 2.20pm, we were called to a report of a car crashing into a building on Morven Road, Inverness.

“Emergency services attended and the female driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“There are no other reported injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

‘It’s a brilliant chemist’

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the incident at 2.16pm.

Two appliances from Inverness were tasked to the scene but left a short time later.

Alex Wilson, 63, was shocked to see what had happened at his local pharmacy. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Stunned onlookers took to the streets to catch a glimpse of the spectacle for themselves.

Alex Wilson, 63, is a regular visitor to Lochardil Pharmacy.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “What a mess. I get my prescriptions from there.

“Nothing usually ever happens around here.

“I thought maybe it was one of the women picking their kids up from school and losing control of the car.

“This place is covered in cars when they pick their bairns up from school and it happened just about that time.”

Erica Salmon points towards Lochardil Pharmacy.
Erica Salmon, a regular visitor to the pharmacy, said her thoughts are with the staff. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

For fellow resident and parent carer Erica Salmon, 46, her thoughts are with the staff and patients inside the chemist.

She said: “I just care so much about the people because they are just the best chemists and they are so kind.

“They do a lot for the community. They are champions. It’s a brilliant chemist.”

