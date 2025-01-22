Car ploughs into Inverness pharmacy

An Inverness pharmacy has been cordoned-off after a car ploughed through its front door.

Police descended upon Lochardhil Pharamacy on Morven Place this afternoon over concerns for public safety.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a black Nissan had crashed through the front of the business and come to rest fully inside.

A large cordon has been erected outside the industrial units, adjacent to Lochardil Primary School.

Pictures taken at the scene show a black Nissan ‘parked’ in the middle of the single-storey chemist as police stand guard.

Damage has been sustained to both the building’s exterior and interior.

The female driver was taken to hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

P0lice say probe into Inverness chemist crash is at an early stage

A spokesperson said: “Around 2.20pm, we were called to a report of a car crashing into a building on Morven Road, Inverness.

“Emergency services attended and the female driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“There are no other reported injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

‘It’s a brilliant chemist’

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the incident at 2.16pm.

Two appliances from Inverness were tasked to the scene but left a short time later.

Stunned onlookers took to the streets to catch a glimpse of the spectacle for themselves.

Alex Wilson, 63, is a regular visitor to Lochardil Pharmacy.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “What a mess. I get my prescriptions from there.

“Nothing usually ever happens around here.

“I thought maybe it was one of the women picking their kids up from school and losing control of the car.

“This place is covered in cars when they pick their bairns up from school and it happened just about that time.”

For fellow resident and parent carer Erica Salmon, 46, her thoughts are with the staff and patients inside the chemist.

She said: “I just care so much about the people because they are just the best chemists and they are so kind.

“They do a lot for the community. They are champions. It’s a brilliant chemist.”